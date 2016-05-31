Coleman names Wales 23-man squad, Joe Ledley recovers in time

Chris Coleman has released Wales' 23-man squad for Euro 2016, with few surprises. Crystal Palace midfielder Joe Ledley has been selected after recovering quickly from a fractured leg at the start of May.

Ledley returns in time from fractured leg

The four players to miss out from the training squad are Adam Matthews, Paul Dummett and, as many expected, Emyr Hughes and Wes Burns.

Over the weekend, Tom Lawrence withdrew himself from the squad due to a torn ankle ligament.

Tom Bradshaw and defender Adam Henley also had to leave the training squad due to injuries and will require treatment over the summer.

Coleman's side play Sweden in their only pre-tournament friendly on June 5th. Gareth Bale, the poster boy, is unlikely to play after winning the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid last Saturday.

Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale celebrate together | Photo: Catherine Ivill/AMA

Bale has driven Wales to Euro qualification alongside Aaron Ramsey. Aside from that pairing, Coleman's team have struggled for goals. In fact, they scored fewer goals than the three teams who finished below them in their qualifying group.

Ashley Williams, captain, has led a five-man defence to become one of the strongest units in Europe. Opposition wasn't too threatening in qualifying but the five at the back has proved successful. He's likely to play alongside full-backs Neil Taylor and Ashley Richards. Chris Gunter and Ben Davies, usually a left-back, start with Williams are the centre-back trio although James Chester and James Collins provide good cover and competition.

Full squad

Goalkeepers

Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Danny Ward (Liverpool), Owain Fon Williams (Inverness).

Defenders

Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Neil Taylor (Swansea City), Chris Gunter (Reading), Ashley Williams (Captain, Swansea), James Chester (West Brom), Ashley Richards (Fulham), James Collins (West Ham).

Midfielders

Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal), Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace), David Vaughan (Nottingham Forest), Joe Allen (Liverpool), Jonathan Williams (Crystal Palace), George Williams (Fulham), Andy King (Leicester), Dave Edwards (Wolves).

Forwards

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Hal Robson-Kanu (Reading), Sam Vokes (Burnley), Simon Church (MK Dons), David Cotterill (Birmingham City)