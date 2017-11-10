Change in England's tactical shape was key in Germany draw says Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate felt that England's organised defensive performance in their goalless draw with Germany stemmed from the shape that they set up with.

The Three Lions boss swapped from the 4-2-3-1 that he used in World Cup qualifying to a 3-4-1-2 formation with Ruben Loftus-Cheek in an advanced midfield position as one of three starting debutants.

While seven injuries ruined his hopes of fielding a full-strength eleven to try and truly judge England's progress, a makeshift and inexperienced team coped well against the challenge of the 2014 World Cup champions.

Hailing his team's performance, Southgate said after: "I thought there were a few shaky moments in the first half, mainly due to Phil [Jones] carrying something, which opened up the opportunity once or twice.

"He seems fine, we've checked him out and it's something he's been carrying but it doesn't seem to be any worse so I think he'll be fine. From there really, it was an interesting game.

"Their system caused us some problems with [Mesut] Özil and [Leroy] Sané dropping in deeper and our system caused them problems with our No.8s in behind their midfield.

"It was a bit end-to-end but I thought we showed real composure with the ball throughout the team. Second half I thought we were tactically a bit better without the ball, we didn't concede too many chances.

"Maybe they have another level to go to but everyone knows what we're missing as well. Individually, some really top debuts and some really encouraging performances."

 