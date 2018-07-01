Belgium vs Japan Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

That is all for now, I will return shortly once the teams for tonight’s game in Rostov have been confirmed. Kick-off is at 19.00 BST (21.00 local time). In the meantime check out the full match preview from David Comerford here.

Several players on both sides are one yellow card away from miss a potential quarter-final. Of those likely to start, Jan Vertonghen, Thomas Meunier, De Bruyne, Eiji Kawashima, Hasebe, and Inui are all on a disciplinary tightrope.

Veteran Keisuke Honda will likely remain a substitute, as he had through the tournament. However he has thrived in that role, setting up the winner against Colombia and becoming the first Japanese player to score at three World Cups with his equaliser in the Senegal match.

Like his counterpart, Akira Noshini had made six changes for Japan’s last game, and these are likely to be reverted with key men such as Makoto Hasebe, Takashi Inui and Shinji Kagawa all set to return.

Alternatively, Martínez could choose to give a first start to Vincent Kompany, who made his return from injury in the final 15 minutes of the game against England. He would come in at the expense of Boyata. Thomas Vermaelen has recovered from the blow to the eye he suffered in that game, but he is expected to only be a substitute once more. Januzaj will miss out, as confirmed on Sunday, due to a bruised knee.

As for the team news, Belgium will revert to their strongest line-up after making nine changes against England. Thibaut Courtois and Dedryck Boyata can expect to be re-joined by the men who started alongside them for the first two games, including Lukaku, Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne.

However, he also feels that “it will be more difficult for our opponents if we play to our strengths,” which he believes is “our speed.” He also thinks it is important that they “take the initiative” to Belgium, as if they allow them to “play to their strengths it will be tough for us.”

Speaking to The Telegraph ahead of the game, Japan and Southampton defender Maya Yoshida admitted the defending set pieces could be a problem for them. “It’s going to be a difficult area for us,” he revealed, calling it “one of our weak points that we need to improve a lot.”

The Spaniard also spoke of the mood in the camp. “I think there is a belief,” he said, referring to a 22-game unbeaten run, with their only defeat under him coming in his first game in charge against Spain. “There is a real understanding among the players,” he continued, “it’s an opportunity to face the best teams in the world.”

The Manchester United striker is in the race for the golden boot with two goals in each of the games he played in, but missed the game with an ankle problem, although he would probably have been rested anyway. Roberto Martínez confirmed on Friday though that is fully fit. “He trained today, and has no problems,” he confirmed.

The two sides have met in a World Cup before. In 2002, when Japan were joint hosts, they drew a group stage meeting in Saitama 2-2 with all the goals coming in 20-minute spell in the second half. Japan actually have the edge over Belgium overall, with two wins, one further draw and one defeat. That came last November, with Romelu Lukaku scoring the only goal.

To add to the intrigue, Senegalese referee Malang Diedhiou has been put in charge of this match, with countrymen Djibril Camara and El Hadji Samba as his assistants. The spotlight will be on them for sure, especially if any contentious decisions – or debatable yellow cards – go against Japan.

That game ended in farcical fashion though, with neither side willing to compete in the final quarter-of-an-hour as Japan looked to retain their ‘fair play’ advantage, eventually going through having received less yellow cards than Senegal, who they had finished deadlocked with in the Group H table.

Japan’s passage was less straightforward. They surprisingly beat Colombia 2-1 in their opening game, although the South Americans played most of the match with ten men. That was followed by an entertaining 2-2 draw with Senegal, before a 1-0 defeat to already-eliminated Poland.

Belgium won all three of their group stages matches, with comfortable victories over Panama (3-0) and Tunisia (5-2) followed by a narrow 1-0 win against a much-rotated England on Thursday night, Adnan Januzaj’s goal securing a result that saw them into the supposedly trickier half of the draw.

It’s set to be a balmy evening in the south-western tip of Russia, with these two sides looking to reach the quarter-finals, where they will meet Brazil or Mexico. Belgium will be looking to make it consecutive last-eight appearances with a win here, whilst for Japan, a surprise victory would see them into that stage for the first time, after two previous failed attempts, in 2002 and 2010.

Good evening and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live coverage of the sixth 2018 FIFA World Cup last-16 tie, between Belgium and Japan, at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don. I’m James Rees, thanks for joining me.