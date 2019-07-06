AC Milan sign Theo Hernandez

AC Milan confirmed on Saturday that they have completed a deal to sign Real Madrid left-back, Theo Hernandez for €20 million.

The French-born defender began his career with Real's city rivals, Atletico Madrid. He first signed for Atleti in 2007 alongside his big brother, Lucas Hernandez, who has just signed for Bayern Munich. He progressed through their youth academy and made his debut for the B team in 2015.

No breakthrough with Atletico

Hernandez never made an appearance for Atletico's first team as after he returned to the club after spending 2016/17 on loan with Alaves he was sold to Real Madrid for €24 million. He struggled to really breakthrough ahead of Marcelo but still managed to make 23 appearances as Real won the Spanish Super Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the Champions League.

Despite that success, Theo was deemed surplus to requirements last season and was sent on loan to Real Sociedad. He played 20 times in La Liga and four times in the Copa del Rey but it wasn't enough to convince Zinedine Zidane that he was worth keeping.

Theo is the second left-back to leave Real in two days with Sergio Reguilon moving on loan to Sevilla. Reguilon may still have a future in Madrid but it seems Theo does not as his deal is a permanent one despite early indications suggesting it may also be a loan.

No European football

Hernandez will now join a Milan side that won't be in the Europa League next season after they made an agreement with UEFA regarding their breach of Financial Fair Play rules. His rival for the starting position at left-back will be Swiss international, Ricardo Rodriguez although Hernandez's arrival may be an indication of truth in the rumours that Rodriguez will move on this summer.

He has shown from an early age that he is a talented player. However, until now he has appeared in the shadow of his older brother. His big brother, who is usually a centre-back, featured at left-back as France won the World Cup last summer and if Hernandez wants to win senior caps with Les Bleus then he will have to prove himself and in Milan with the Rossoneri seems like as good a place as any to do that.