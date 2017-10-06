ATP China Open semi-final preview: Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov

Top seed and world number one Rafael Nadal meets third seed and world number eight Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals of the China Open in Beijing.

Nadal is playing his first official event since winning his 16th major title at the U.S. Open last month while Dimitrov looks to reach the final in Beijing for a second straight year.

 

 