When the Phoenix Suns surprisingly traded for three-time all-star Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards last summer, many were quick to crown the team as early favourites. They were already amongst the top teams in the league, given the presence of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, but this acquisition gave them a new dynamic which plenty believed would be near impossible to stop.

It hasn’t quite worked out that way, however. For Beal personally, it has been a campaign riddled with injury, as he has suffered through back, ankle, nose, hamstring and now finger issues. Some extremely unlucky, in one of his first games back after recovering from a back problem, he rolled his ankle on a reckless close out from Donte Divincenzo against the New York Knicks, which subsequently caused him to miss five further games. Not long after, he was hit in the face by Myles Turner, which resulted in a broken nose. He did not miss any time, but he had to wear a mask which evidently impacted his play. So far, he has played in just 44 out of a possible 73 games.

Suns are now 20-11 when Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal are active



*Excluding the game against New York when Beal left after five minutes — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) March 28, 2024

Those who do not regularly watch the Suns like to criticise the trade, and suggest it is one that should not have been made. Given his injuries and large $251m contract - which has a no-trade clause- it is understandable why many believe his production does not match his pay. But looking deeper into his play, he is a crucial piece in a team which will hope for lots of post-season success. If the Suns are to win big, they need Beal.

Granted, his salary is an extortionate amount to spend on a third option, but that is a hefty price the Suns’ owner Mat Ishbia was more than willing to pay. After all, they only gave up veteran Chris Paul, who they were reportedly going to waive anyway, Landry Shamet, who had thoroughly disappointed throughout his two years in the valley, and a handful of second round picks. There was not much available in the free agent market who could’ve been as impactful as Beal.

That being said, the Suns as a whole have struggled this season. A brand new coaching staff, coupled with a completely rebuilt roster - only Booker, Durant, Josh Okogie and Damion Lee remain from last season - means that chemistry needs to be built, it will not click straight away. But each one of the big three has missed time this year, which has not allowed them to build cohesion at both ends of the floor. With nine games left before the playoffs, they are running out of time to do so, as they look to avoid the Western Conference play-in tournament. However, they seem destined for that eventuality after some terrible losses, a sheer disappointment in what promised to be an exciting season.

Adapting to a New Role

With the Wizards, Beal was the certified first option. He was amongst the best scorers in the league, signified by 2021 season, in which he scored 31.3 points per game.

Embed from Getty Images

So far this season, he has averaged 17.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He, Booker and Durant are the highest scoring trio in the league. For box score watchers, these stats might not be very impressive, however his impact on the team is profound. His presence alone opens up the floor for Durant and Booker, and often leads to wide open shots, not only for him but also Grayson Allen, who leads the league in three-point shooting. Furthermore, his ability to find shooters has resulted in great efficiency.

Suns’ 3-point shooting on passes from Beal:



Booker: 47.8%

Durant: 43.9%

O’Neale: 43.8%

Bol: 45.5%

Allen: 60.5%



Needs to improve 1:1 AST/TO ratio on drives, but when Beal does find the shooters, it’s been optimal stuff — Matt Petersen (@TheMattPetersen) March 24, 2024

His move to Phoenix was always going to see his scoring decrease, he’s playing with two of the best in Durant and Booker, and he has had to learn to take a back seat. It is all very new for him, but whilst playing with that talent sounds easy to adjust to, Beal has had to take on more ball-handling responsibilities as well as adapt to taking fewer shots.

The recent numbers speak for themselves. In a game against the San Antonio Spurs earlier this week, he recorded 12 assists, the most he has produced in a Suns jersey so far. The last seven games has seen him average 12.9 points on just 10.1 shot attempts per game, a reality that is unusual to him, but he is taking the challenge in his stride. Though in this stretch he has averaged 7.9 assists. Now the team’s ‘point guard’, a role that had been assumed by Booker for the most part, it is bringing out the best in his fellow stars. It was a duty that was almost forced upon him after Booker sprained his ankle, which caused him to miss four games. It yielded positive results, so he has continued with this responsibility upon Booker’s return. In the four games which Booker was absent for, Beal averaged six assists, an increase on the 5.2 he has produced overall. Since Booker was restored to the lineup, this figure improved further to 7.3 assists per game.

Crucially, Beal also offers a different dynamic to the side, his excellent ability to drive to the rim gives another sense of unpredictability in the offense. The ease at which he navigates the paint, shifting direction and probing the defense with patience and poise, makes stopping him in that zone a mostly unachievable task. The way he can drive-and-kick to the corners also greatly benefits the number of three-point shooters the Suns possess.

Defensive Hustle

Whilst he has seen his point scoring decrease, his playmaking numbers have soared, as well as taking on more responsibility on defense. It is no secret that the Suns’ roster is not exactly primed to be a top defensive team. However, with the appointment of the defensive minded Frank Vogel as head coach, the belief was that he would be able mould them into a team that would not be easily beaten on that end. The eye test suggests that he has struggled to succeed, but the underlying stats show that there is potential that is waiting to be unlocked. Durant is producing an all-defense type campaign, but Beal is certainly pulling his weight, not afraid to take on the toughest assignments.

Best Halfcourt Defensive Ratings since February 1st:



1. Wolves – 90.9

2. Magic – 93.8

3. Pelicans – 94.0

4. Suns – 94.5

5. Warriors – 94.8

6. Heat – 95.0

7. Nuggets – 95.5

8. Nets – 95.8

9. Cavaliers – 96.0

10. Rockets – 96.5 — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) March 28, 2024

Last week in a game against the Philadephia 76ers, he scored just three points, but held all-star Tyrese Maxey to six points as his primary defender in the win. Earlier this season against the New Orleans Pelicans, he took the near impossible task of taking on Zion Williamson. Of course, at 6 ft 4 and 207 lbs, the best he could do was slow him down, but Williamson’s reduced impact on the game helped the Suns to a dominant victory.

Beal has never been known for his defense, if anything the lack of it garnering more attention, though seasons of losing in Washington did not help this narrative. In his role as a leader in this Suns’ team, he has often voiced his displeasure at their struggling defense, as well as urging his teammates to be better. He acknowledges the side’s shortcomings, and has made it a personal mission to improve on that end of the floor. He is aware that Durant and Booker are the main focal points, and he is doing the best he can to make their lives easier on offense.

"He had three of the best defensive plays of the year all in sequence at the end of the third quarter...what he did during that stretch was phenomenal."



🗣️ Frank Vogel on Bradley's Beal defensive prowess last night@MountainAmerica | #ComingInHot pic.twitter.com/0fV16RwfCK — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 21, 2024

A Team Player

An old clip of Beal coaching his AAU team shows him explaining the sacrifices players need to make in order to be successful in the NBA. It is not all about scoring, it is about being the best player in order to win. He is taking on his own words and using them to great effect in the Suns’ pursuit of a first championship. It is looking decreasingly likely to be this year, but there are some good (and bad) habits that will need to be worked through for next season, as the Suns’ already tight window reduces even further.

Bradley Beal keeps it real with his AAU team pic.twitter.com/vlHv47Hpgv — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 5, 2022

But at their best, the trio of Beal, Booker and Durant is very tough to stop. When they all engage on defense and find a balance between playmaking and scoring, this task becomes even more troublesome. Whether this translates to any playoff success this year still remains to be seen, but if they are to embark on a deep post-season run, the sacrifices of Beal would have played a huge part.