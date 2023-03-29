Orlando Magic vs Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Orlando Magic vs Memphis Grizzlies Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Magic vs Grizzlies match.
How to watch Orlando Magic vs Memphis Grizzlies Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Magic vs Grizzlies live on TV, your options is: Bally Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
FedEx Forum
The match will take place at the FedEx Forum, which is located in Memphis. The match is home to the Memphis Grizzlies, with a capacity of 18,119.
Injury Report: Magic
On the Magic side Kevon Harris and Jonathan Isaac will be out of the match, injured.
Injury Report: Grizzlies
The Grizzlies will be without Brandon Clarke, Steven Adams, Ziaire Williams and Vince Williams Jr for this matchup, as well as having Ja Morant listed as day-to-day.
Western Conference
The Grizzlies in the Western Conference are in second place with 47 wins and 27 losses, already qualified for the playoffs, below only the Nuggets, 50-24, as well as being above the Kings, 45-29, the Suns, 39-35, the Clippers, 39-36, the Warriors, 39-37, the Timberwolves, 38-37, the Pelicans 37-37 and the Lakers and Thunder, tied with 37-38 on the season.
Eastern Conference
Last Matches: Magic
The Orlando Magic on the other side comes to the game with four wins and one loss. The first victory came on Saturday (18), by 113 to 108, over the Clippers. On Sunday (19), the loss came by 111 to 105 to the Lakers. On Tuesday, the victory came over the Wizards, by 122 to 112. On Thursday (23), by 111 to 106, the victory was over the Knicks and, closing the sequence, the victory was over the Nets, by 119 to 106 on Sunday (26).
Last Matches: Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies come into this game with five straight wins. The first was on Saturday (18), over the Warriors, by 133 to 119. The second came on Monday (20), by 112 to 108 over the Mavericks. The third was over the Rockets, by 130 to 125, on Wednesday (22). On Friday (24), again over the Rockets, the victory was by 151 to 114 and, closing the sequence, the last one came on Sunday (26), by 123 to 119 over the Hawks.
keep rocking wit us.— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) March 27, 2023
6 in a row.
9-1 in the last 10. mhmmm. pic.twitter.com/wHqgGs1nLX
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 NBA match: Orlando Magic vs Memphis Grizzlies Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.