WTA Eastbourne: Caroline Wozniacki dominates Elena Vesnina in a one-sided affair

Caroline Wozniacki put up an amazing display of world-class tennis as she managed to defeat 2016 Wimbledon semifinalist Elena Vesnina in straight sets at the Aegon International, losing just a mere three games in the process. The Dane was aggressive throughout the match, dictating play against the hard-hitting Russian as the former world number one progressed to the quarterfinals in Eastbourne for the sixth time in nine tries.

Wozniacki dominates proceedings

Wozniacki came into the match firing as she had a comfortable service hold in the opening game, and looked to be playing some great offensive tennis. Being a counterpuncher, the Dane was much more aggressive in this match and often controlled the rallies, forcing Vesnina to commit unforced errors as a result. The former world number one took the lead in the set when she won eight of the first twelve points, dominating the Russian as she took control of the proceedings.

Caroline Wozniacki hits a forehand | Photo: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images Europe

Dictating play well, Wozniacki got through a tough service game where Vesnina failed to find a break point despite getting to deuce twice, allowing the Dane to consolidate the break for a 3-0 lead. Vesnina’s woes continued in the next game as she was broken for the second consecutive time, and the first set slowly slipped out of her hands.

However, an improbable comeback seemed to be possible when the Russian broke straight back to get herself onto the scoreboard and close the deficit to just one solitary break. Nevertheless, Wozniacki was not affected by the loss of her service game as she regained a double break lead as soon as possible, earning the golden opportunity to serve out the set in the process. Not disappointing her fans, the higher-ranked player successfully held her serve and clinched the first set 6-1 after just 28 minutes of play.

Caroline Wozniacki celebrates winning a point | Photo: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images Europe

Wozniacki too good for Vesnina

The second set was much tighter on the scoreboard as Vesnina started to find her range, keeping Wozniacki at bay by dictating play throughout the rallies. However, she was still unable to lower her unforced error count as she wasted a game point in the third game before Wozniacki earned the first service break of the set after the Russian hit an easy drive-volley wide. Coming from 15-30 down, the Dane managed to narrowly consolidate the break and extend her lead to two games, looking poised for the victory.

Vesnina’s inconsistencies continued to plague her as she was unable to find her best tennis, committing countless unforced errors to gift Wozniacki yet another couple of break points, which she converted as she won her fourth consecutive game. Nothing was working well for the Russian as she continued to struggle on the court, allowing the former world number one to consolidate the break and be just one game away from the win. Despite earning a consolation game just at the final moments, Vesnina was unable to fend off the inspired Wozniacki as the Dane was just too good today, sealing the win after just 64 minutes of play.