Johanna Konta: "I am definitely looking forward to play my first round"

Sixth seed Johanna Konta has a dismal record at Wimbledon where she has a 1-5 win-loss record. The British number one won her first match at SW19 last year when she defeated Olympic champion Monica Puig but lost to 2014 finalist Eugenie Bouchard in the second round last year. Nonetheless, the British number one will head into Wimbledon as one of the favorites, despite sustaining a horrific spinal injury against Angelique Kerber in the quarterfinals in Eastbourne. Konta is bidding to become the first British woman to win Wimbledon since Virginia Wade, 40 years ago in 1977.

For the second consecutive Grand Slam, Konta will face Chinese Taipei's Su-Wei Hsieh in the first round. She lost to Hsieh in Paris, and Konta will be out for revenge, and the Brit has spoken about her recovery. "I am definitely recovering really well, I am taking it a day at a time but I practiced today, I felt good so I am definitely looking forward to be playing my first round. Like Andy (Murray), I'd like to think that I am fit enough to play seven matches but I am going to be taking it one at a time.

"No it's much better and it was most important to just make sure that I am well enough through the change in my body. But definitely, it was medically the right decision to not continue playing in Eastbourne to give my body that chance that to recover. It was a bit of a traumatic fall on the body but no it's going well and again I hit today and felt pretty good.

Konta has practised since sustaining a spinal injury following her horrific fall in Eastbourne (Photo by Michael Steele / Getty)

"It's quite interesting that I get to play her again, I guess in terms of probability of playing each other first round at a Slam in a row, is actually pretty cool. I know she enjoys playing on the grass, she's a Wimbledon champion in the doubles on the grass. She can definitely play on this surface, and actually the first time I played her. I lost to her on the grass, so I'm definitely going into the match knowing she is playing comfortably on the surface, and she will definitely look to make things difficult for me.

"I'd like to think that I'm better prepared and going into the match with a clear game plan and looking to execute that, the best that I can. We'll see how it goes, but I'm looking forward to playing.

"My favorite memory was the first time I got to play in the women's draw, I had a very long match against Christina McHale. I lost 10-8 in the third but it was the first time I experienced stopping because of light, because of getting dark, it was a lot of new experiences for me.

The British number one will play against Su-Wei Hsieh in the final match scheduled on No.1 Court tomorrow, and she will be hoping that she doesn't suffer another first round exit at a Slam.