Novak Djokovic to play Kooyong Classic and TieBreak Tens

Since Wimbledon last season, Novak Djokovic hasn't played. The former world number one retired from his quarterfinal match against Tomas Berdych with a right elbow injury. The Serbian is now ranked 12th in the ATP World Tour.

Schedule initial plans

After a pre-season in Monte Carlo with some players like Grigor Dimitrov - currently ranked 3rd, Viktor Troicki, ranked 55th, and Stan Wawrinka, ranked 9th, the season for Djokovic was supposed to start at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. Then he would be heading to Doha to play the ATP 250 tournament, but the three-time champion in Abu Dhabi and two-time champion in Doha withdraw from these tournaments because of some pain in his elbow again.

Decision to play before the first Grand Slam

With his participation at the Australian Open in risk, the Serb confirmed on Facebook and on his website what Michal Samulski, member of International Tennis Writers Association, had written on Twitter. Djokovic will play the Kooyong Classic and TieBreak Tens in Melbourne.

Michal Samulski tweets Novak Djokovic will play Kooyong Classic https://twitter.com/MichalSamulski/status/948550423627132928

This press release at the player's official website says the former Australian Open champion will play the two exhibition tournaments in Melbourne and after that, he'll make the decision on playing or not the 'Happy Slam', which he has won six times.

This is a good opportunity for him to test his physical condition and realize if he is prepared or not to fight for his seventh title in the first Grand Slam of the year.

When?

Kooyong Classic starts on January 10 and ends on January 12th and TieBreak Tens will make its debut in Australia at the Margaret Court Arena on the evening of January 10.

Remember that the action at the Australian Open, where Novak Djokovic fell in the second round last year, takes place between January 15-28 and has already suffered a huge absence. Kei Nishikori will not play at Melbourne Park.