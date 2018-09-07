Daria Kasatkina will be delighted with how she escaped from the brink today | Photo: Jimmie48 Tennis Photography

WTA

WTA Wuhan: Daria Kasatkina survives huge scare against risin...

Maria Sharapova remains optimistic despite multiple setbacks

Maria Sharapova remains optimistic despite multiple setbacks

Her body failed her and her results were not up to standards, but Maria Sharapova is still remaining optimistic for the future amidst her struggles.

don-han
Don Han

It has been quite a tough comeback for Maria Sharapova — just four top-10 wins within a space of 17 months while the Russian recorded just six quarterfinal appearances in this timeframe as well. For a player of Sharapova’s calibre, those results will be extremely disappointing considering what she had achieved in the past. The former world number one spoke to the press after yet another shocking exit in the fourth round of the 2018 US Open, this time being stunned by an inspired Carla Suarez Navarro in straight sets.

Sharapova faces disappointment yet again

It has been a series of disappointment for Sharapova, whose game has never looked at its best throughout her comeback. Nonetheless, the Russian never lost hope and plans to continue improving until she returns to the top of the game. She spoke about the struggles with her game — and from what many noticed, her serve is starting to be a liability while her groundstrokes are not as solid and consistent as before.

Maria Sharapova in action during her fourth-round loss against Suarez Navarro | Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images North America
Maria Sharapova in action during her fourth-round loss against Suarez Navarro | Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images North America

“I think not being able to consistently put up the level from one match to another, stringing obviously in a span of hopefully a total of seven matches during a Grand Slam. It's just a little too up and down.” Sharapova was brutally honest about the self-assessment of her game, and knowing her inconsistencies, she can beat the world number 10 Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets but get beaten by 30th seed Carla Suarez Navarro, whom she has a 4-1 win-loss record against, two days later.

Nonetheless, the former world number one had never lost hope. “I think it's always a work in progress, reevaluation, and always looking ahead.” Originally planning to retire last year, a suspension from the sport due to an anti-doping violation saw her plans being foiled. In what could be considered as her third career due to a series of injuries in the past, she will be looking to reach great heights once more.

Sharapova will look towards the future and hope for the better | Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images North America
Sharapova will look towards the future and hope for the better | Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images North America

Asked about whether this was the most challenging period of her career, Sharapova replied with sincerity and class. “What's challenging is when you're a teenager and you have a few hundred dollars and you've got no sense of the future, you don't know where you're going to end up. You just have a dream. I think that's a lot tougher than being 31 years old and having the opportunity to do whatever I want in my life.”

Sharapova is entered in the China Open, Tianjin Open, and the Kremlin Cup to end off her season with. Had she mounted a deep run in Flushing Meadows, she would be in contention for the WTA Finals but currently qualifying for Singapore seems like a long road ahead. However, the five-time Major champion stated that there might still be some changes made to her schedule.

The fight isn't diminished in Maria Sharapova | Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images North America
The fight isn't diminished in Maria Sharapova | Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images North America
VAVEL Logo

    Tennis News

    ATP Weekly Update: Big names shine in exhibition and main tour play

    3 days ago

    WTA Wuhan: Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open preview

    5 days ago

    ATP Weekly Update week 37: France to go for back-to-back Davis Cup title against Croatia

    9 days ago

    Maria Sharapova to miss the rest of the 2018 season

    9 days ago

    Davis Cup: Cameron Norrie obliterates Uzbekistan's Sanjay Fayziev to secure seeding for Great Britain

    11 days ago

    Davis Cup: Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot restore Great Britain's advantage in clash with Uzbekistan

    11 days ago

    Davis Cup: Uzbekistan's Jurabek Karimov stuns Cameron Norrie to level the tie with Great Britain

    12 days ago

    Davis Cup: Dan Evans claims scalp for Great Britain over Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin

    12 days ago

    Davis Cup Great Britain vs. Uzbekistan preview: Cameron Norrie to spearhead Great Britain against confident Denis Istomin

    13 days ago

    Great Britain's Davis Cup captain Leon Smith urges tournaments to give more clarity to players over coaching rule

    13 days ago

    Naomi Osaka set to sign record-breaking Adidas deal

    14 days ago