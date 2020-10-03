Alexander Zverev marches on after defeating Marco Cecchinato

Sixth seed Alexander Zverev continued his fine Grand Slam form as he dispatched Marco Cecchinato in straight sets 6-1, 7-5, 6-3 to move into the fourth-round of the French Open.

This was a much more focused and efficient performance from the German than in the previous round where he had to overcome an inspired opponent in Pierre-Hugues Herbert in five gruelling sets.

Zverev started the match on the offensive as his aggressive powerplay was enough to usher mistakes from the Italian's racquet, and a cluster of unforced errors and a wayward forehand gifted the German a break of serve.

The US Open finalist consolidated the break with an easy hold of serve and a further break put him 3-0 up inside only 10 minutes.

It soon became 4-0 to Zverev, but Cecchinato produced an amazing drop shot winner from the back of the court at 15-0 to finally clinch a game and get on the scoreboard.

Although woeful in the opening set, Cecchinato improved in the second (TPN/Getty Images)

However, Zverev booming first serves was enough to disrupt the former 2018 French Open semi-finalist, as the world number seven took the opening set 6-1.

Cecchinato began to settle into the match in the second set as he demonstrated his clay-court prowess with a range of exquisite shot making.

A delicious lob from the Italian in the opening game the pick of the bunch.

A break of serve for the Italian soon followed as he began to match the German's workrate and power from the baseline. But the Italian was unable to serve out the set at 5-4 as Zverev broke back.

Zverev visibly delighted during his straight sets win (TPN/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old held serve and broke again to establish a two-sets to love lead over the 28-year-old from Palermo, Sicily.

Having once beaten Novak DJokovic at this venue two years ago at the quarter-final stage, Zverev was aware of the threat his opponent posed.

However, Zverev was not to be denied as he maintained his levels in the third-set to eventually see off the spirited Italian on Court Suzanne-Lenglen in 1 hour and 48 minutes.

Next up for the German is another Italian in the form of world number 78, Jannik Sinner, a talented youngster in the men's game, who won the Next Gen Finals in Milan last year.

The young Italian defeated Argentina's Federico Coria to make the fourth-round of a Grand Slam for the first time.