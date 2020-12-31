In VAVEL we have created an "Automatic & Smart Homepage" to end the year with AI Customization

We wanted to end 2020 instead of with a party, with a milestone of important work accomplished for both us and our readers over and above the day-to-day developments, that be visible.

We have developed a technology that has already been integrated in Weonwe Publishing, our CMS, which allows the organization and order in a totally automated way according to diverse factors and acts predictively on the interest of each reader.

Smart Homepage Customization of News

In this way, we will be able to show local, national, niche information to our readers directly in our homepage without human intervention.

To test it, simply back to our homepage. :)

Happy new year from the VAVEL Team!