VAVEL ratings of the seventeenth matchday of Premier League 2014/2015

|Manchester City (3)
|Crystal Palace (0)
|Hart
|7
|Speroni
|4
|Zabaleta
|8
|Kelly
|3
|Demichelis
|6
|Dann
|4
|Mangala
|5
|Hangeland
|5
|Kolarov
|7
|Ward
|4
|Fernandinho
|5
|Jedinak
|6
|Touré
|6
|Bolasie
|6
|Navas
|6
|McArthur
|5
|(88') Nasri
|6
|(89') Ledley
|4
|(81') Milner
|7
|(83') Puncheon
|5
|(68') Silva
|8
|(66') Campbell
|4
|Substitutes
|(68') Lampard
|6
|(66') Zaha
|5
|(81') Fernando
|-
|(83') Thomas
|-
|(88') Sinclair
|-
|(89') Bannan
|-
|West Ham United (2)
|Leicester City (0)
|Adrián
|8
|Hamer
|5
|Jenkinson
|7
|Simpson
|5
|Reid
|6
|Wasilewski
|4
|Tomkins (68')
|7
|Morgan
|5
|Cresswell
|7
|Konchesky (60')
|2
|Kouyaté
|6
|Cambiasso (60')
|5
|Song
|7
|Drinkwater
|6
|Nolan (86')
|6
|Mahrez
|5
|Downing
|7
|Schlupp
|6
|Sakho (78')
|7
|King
|6
|Carroll
|8
|Vardy (60')
|6
|Substitutes
|Collins (68')
|5
|Ulloa (60')
|6
|Valencia (78')
|5
|Knockaert (60')
|5
|Amalfitano (86')
|-
|Nugent (60')
|5
|Aston Villa (1)
|Manchester United (1)
|
|
|Guzan
|8
|De Gea
|6
|Lowton
|4
|Jones
|6
|Vlaar
|6
|Carrick
|7
|Okore
|6
|Evans
|6
|Clark
|7
|Valencia (74')
|6
|Cissokho(80')
|5
|Fletcher (45')
|5
|Carlos Sánchez
|5
|Mata
|5
|Delph
|6
|Rooney
|7
|Weimann(80')
|5
|Young
|8
|Agbonlahor
|3
|Van Persie (61')
|6
|Benteke
|7
|Falcao
|8
|Substitutes
|Bacuna (80')
|6
|Blackett (45')
|5
|N'Zogbia(80')
|4
|Di María (61')
|7
|Wilson (74')
|4
|Hull City (0)
|Swansea City (1)
|
|
|McGregor
|7
|Fabianski
|5
|(58') Bruce
|4
|(81') Richards
|5
|
(77') Davies
|6
|
Fernández
|6
|Chester
|5
|Williams
|6
|Elmohamady
|4
|
Taylor
|7
|Meyler
|5
|Ki Sung-Yong
|8
|Livermore
|5
|
(56') Carroll
|5
|Gastón Ramírez
|7
|Dyer
|4
|Robertson
|8
|Shelvey
|7
|Abel Hernández
|6
|Routledge
|4
|(80') Jelavić
|3
|(75') Gomis
|6
|Substitutes
|(58') Aluko
|5
|(56') Emnes
|6
|(76') Maguire
|3
|(75') Bony
|5
|(82') Sagbo
|-
|(81') Rangel
|-
|Southampton (3)
|Everton (0)
|Forster
|7
|Howard
|4
|Clyne
|7
|Coleman
|5
|Alderweireld
|6
|Distin
|3
|Yoshida
|7
|Jagielka
|4
|Fonte
|7
|Baines
|5
|Reed
|6
|Besic (67')
|5
|Ward-Prose (79')
|7
|Barry
|4
|Davis
|6
|Barkley
|6
|Bertrand
|6
|Naismith
|5
|Long (88')
|7
|Eto'o
|4
|Pellè
|8
|Lukaku (og)
|4
|Substitutes
|Targett (79')
|5
|Gape (88')
|-
|Tottenham Hotspur (2)
|Burnley (1)
|
|Lloris
|6
|Heaton
|5
|Walker
|6
|Trippier
|6
|Fazio
|5
|Shackell
|4
|Vertonghen
|6
|Keane
|3
|Davies
|5
|Mee
|4
|Bentaleb
|4
|Marney
|7
|Mason (42')
|5
|Jones
|6
|Lamela
|8
|Arfield (79')
|5
|Eriksen (93')
|7
|Boyd (79')
|5
|Chadli
|7
|Barnes (89')
|7
|Kane (84')
|8
|Ings
|6
|Substitutes
|Stambouli (42')
|5
|Kighly (79')
|4
|Soldado (84')
|-
|Wallace (79')
|5
|Rose (93')
|-
|Jutkiewicz (89')
|-
|Queens Park Rangers (3)
|West Bromwich Albion (2)
|
|Green
|6
|Foster
|6
|Dunne
|6
|Lescott
|7
|Onuoha
|6
|McAuley
|5
|Caulker
|7
|Pocognoli (89')
|5
|Yun (30')
|5
|Wisdom
|6
|Fer
|6
|Varela
|7
|Barton
|6
|Gardner
|6
|Vargas (67')
|6
|Dorrans
|5
|Henry
|6
|Sessegnon
|7
|Austin
|9
|Morrison
|5
|Zamora (80')
|6
|Ideye (69')
|5
|Substitutes
|Hill (30')
|6
|Berahino (69')
|6
|Hoilett (67')
|5
|Gamboa (89')
|-
|Kranjcar (80')
|5
|Newcastle United (0)
|Sunderland (1)
|Alnwick
|5
|Pantilimon
|7
|Janmaat
|6
|Coates
|6
|Coloccini
|5
|Vergini
|6
|S. Taylor
|6
|O'Shea
|6
|Dummett
|5
|Browm
|6
|(74')Tioté
|5
|(70')Cattermole
|5
|Sissoko
|6
|(93') S. Larsson
|6
|Colback
|5
|Gómez
|5
|(58')Gouffran
|4
|Johnson
|7
|Pérez
|6
|(80') Wickham
|6
|(88') Ameobi
|6
|Fletcher
|6
|Substitutes
|(58') Armstrong
|6
|(70')Bridcutt
|5
|(74') Papiss Cissé
|5
|(80') Buckley
|5
|(88') Cabella
|-
|(93') Rodwell
|-
|Liverpool (2)
|Arsenal (2)
|
|
|Jones
|5
|Szczesny
|8
|(80') Touré
|6
|Debuchy
|5
|Skrtel
|5
|Mertesacker
|6
|Sakho
|4
|Chambers
|6
|Lucas
|5
|Gibbs
|5
|Henderson
|4
|Flamini
|6
|Gerrard
|4
|Cazorla
|5
|Lallana
|6
|(89') Oxlade-Chamberlain
|4
|Coutinho
|7
|(94') Alexis
|4
|(73') Markovic
|7
|Welbeck
|5
|Sterling
|4
|(81') Giroud
|6
|Substitutes
|(73') Borini
|3
|(81') Coquelin
|-
|(80') Lambert
|5
|(89') Campbell
|-
|(94') Monreal
|-
|Stoke City (0)
|Chelsea (2)
|
|
|Begovic
|6
|Courtois
|7
|Bardsley
|4
|Ivanovic
|6
|Shawcross
|7
|Cahill
|5
|Muniesa
|5
|Terry
|7
|Pieters
|5
|Azpilicueta
|6
|Cameron (68')
|5
|Obi Mikel
|5
|N'Zonzi
|6
|Matic
|7
|Walters
|6
|Willian (80')
|5
|Bojan
|7
|Fàbregas
|8
|Arnautovic (82')
|5
|Hazard (93')
|7
|Crouch (63')
|5
|Diego Costa (85')
|6
|Substitutes
|Diouf (63')
|5
|Schürrle (80')
|5
|Adam (68')
|6
|Drogba (85')
|-
|Assaidi (82')
|5