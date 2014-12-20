VAVEL ratings of the seventeenth matchday of Premier League 2014/2015
Manchester City (3) Crystal Palace (0)
Hart 7 Speroni 4
Zabaleta 8 Kelly 3
Demichelis 6 Dann 4
Mangala 5 Hangeland 5
Kolarov 7 Ward 4
Fernandinho 5 Jedinak 6
Touré 6 Bolasie 6
Navas 6 McArthur 5
(88') Nasri 6 (89') Ledley 4
(81') Milner 7 (83') Puncheon 5
(68') Silva 8 (66') Campbell 4
Substitutes
(68') Lampard 6 (66') Zaha 5
(81') Fernando - (83') Thomas -
(88') Sinclair - (89') Bannan -
West Ham United (2) Leicester City (0)
Adrián 8 Hamer 5
Jenkinson 7 Simpson 5
Reid 6 Wasilewski 4
Tomkins (68') 7 Morgan 5
Cresswell 7 Konchesky (60') 2
Kouyaté 6 Cambiasso (60') 5
Song 7 Drinkwater 6
Nolan (86') 6 Mahrez 5
Downing 7 Schlupp 6
Sakho (78') 7 King 6
Carroll 8 Vardy (60') 6
Substitutes
Collins (68') 5 Ulloa (60') 6
Valencia (78') 5 Knockaert (60') 5
Amalfitano (86') - Nugent (60') 5
Aston Villa (1) Manchester United (1)

Guzan 8 De Gea 6
Lowton 4 Jones 6
Vlaar 6 Carrick 7
Okore 6 Evans 6
Clark 7 Valencia (74') 6
Cissokho(80') 5 Fletcher (45') 5
Carlos Sánchez 5 Mata 5
Delph 6 Rooney 7
Weimann(80') 5 Young 8
Agbonlahor 3 Van Persie (61') 6
Benteke 7 Falcao 8
Substitutes
Bacuna (80') 6 Blackett (45') 5
N'Zogbia(80') 4 Di María (61') 7
Wilson (74') 4
Hull City (0) Swansea City (1)
McGregor 7 Fabianski 5
(58') Bruce 4 (81') Richards 5

(77') Davies

 6

Fernández

 6
Chester 5 Williams 6
Elmohamady 4

Taylor

 7
Meyler 5 Ki Sung-Yong 8
Livermore 5

(56') Carroll

 5
Gastón Ramírez 7 Dyer 4
Robertson 8 Shelvey 7
Abel Hernández 6 Routledge 4
(80') Jelavić 3 (75') Gomis 6
Substitutes
(58') Aluko 5 (56') Emnes 6
(76') Maguire 3 (75') Bony 5
(82') Sagbo - (81') Rangel -
Southampton (3) Everton (0)
Forster 7 Howard 4
Clyne 7 Coleman 5
Alderweireld 6 Distin 3
Yoshida 7 Jagielka 4
Fonte 7 Baines 5
Reed 6 Besic (67') 5
Ward-Prose (79') 7 Barry 4
Davis 6 Barkley 6
Bertrand 6 Naismith 5
Long (88') 7 Eto'o 4
Pellè 8 Lukaku (og) 4
Substitutes
Targett (79') 5
Gape (88') -
Tottenham Hotspur (2) Burnley (1)

Lloris 6 Heaton 5
Walker 6 Trippier 6
Fazio 5 Shackell 4
Vertonghen 6 Keane 3
Davies 5 Mee 4
Bentaleb 4 Marney 7
Mason (42') 5 Jones 6
Lamela 8 Arfield (79') 5
Eriksen (93') 7 Boyd (79') 5
Chadli 7 Barnes (89') 7
Kane (84') 8 Ings 6
Substitutes
Stambouli (42') 5 Kighly (79') 4
Soldado (84') - Wallace (79') 5
Rose (93') - Jutkiewicz (89') -
Queens Park Rangers (3) West Bromwich Albion (2)

Green 6 Foster 6
Dunne 6 Lescott 7
Onuoha 6 McAuley 5
Caulker 7 Pocognoli (89') 5
Yun (30') 5 Wisdom 6
Fer 6 Varela 7
Barton 6 Gardner 6
Vargas (67') 6 Dorrans 5
Henry 6 Sessegnon 7
Austin 9 Morrison 5
Zamora (80') 6 Ideye (69') 5
Substitutes
Hill (30') 6 Berahino (69') 6
Hoilett (67') 5 Gamboa (89') -
Kranjcar (80') 5
Newcastle United (0) Sunderland (1)
Alnwick 5 Pantilimon 7
Janmaat 6 Coates 6
Coloccini 5 Vergini 6
S. Taylor 6 O'Shea 6
Dummett 5 Browm 6
(74')Tioté 5 (70')Cattermole 5
Sissoko 6 (93') S. Larsson 6
Colback 5 Gómez 5
(58')Gouffran 4 Johnson 7
Pérez 6 (80') Wickham 6
(88') Ameobi 6 Fletcher 6
Substitutes
(58') Armstrong 6 (70')Bridcutt 5
(74') Papiss Cissé 5 (80') Buckley 5
(88') Cabella - (93') Rodwell -
Liverpool (2) Arsenal (2)

Jones 5 Szczesny 8
(80') Touré 6 Debuchy 5
Skrtel 5 Mertesacker 6
Sakho 4 Chambers 6
Lucas 5 Gibbs 5
Henderson 4 Flamini 6
Gerrard 4 Cazorla 5
Lallana 6 (89') Oxlade-Chamberlain 4
Coutinho 7 (94') Alexis 4
(73') Markovic 7 Welbeck 5
Sterling 4 (81') Giroud 6
Substitutes
(73') Borini 3 (81') Coquelin -
(80') Lambert 5 (89') Campbell -
(94') Monreal -
Stoke City (0) Chelsea (2)

Begovic 6 Courtois 7
Bardsley 4 Ivanovic 6
Shawcross 7 Cahill 5
Muniesa 5 Terry 7
Pieters 5 Azpilicueta 6
Cameron (68') 5 Obi Mikel 5
N'Zonzi 6 Matic 7
Walters 6 Willian (80') 5
Bojan 7 Fàbregas 8
Arnautovic (82') 5 Hazard (93') 7
Crouch (63') 5 Diego Costa (85') 6
Substitutes
Diouf (63') 5 Schürrle (80') 5
Adam (68') 6 Drogba (85') -
Assaidi (82') 5
