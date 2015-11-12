Schlupp drawing Arsenal interest

Due to a series of impressive performances for his boyhood club, Leicester City youth product Jeffrey Schlupp appears to have caught the eye of Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

According to Alex Harris of the Daily Star, the experienced Frenchman is apparently eyeing a £10m move for the Ghana international in the upcoming January transfer window. However, Claudio Ranieri is desperate to keep his speedy wideman.

Versatile

After bursting onto the scene with the Foxes way back in 2010, the German-born Ghanaian has established himself as an important player for both club and country. Since graduating from Leicester City's academy, Schlupp has made over 150 career appearances in a variety of different positions.

Having originally been known as a striker, the pacey winger has previously played in defence, left midfield and also in the No.10 role (an attribute that has probably attracted the attention of the North-Londoners). Throughout his career he has managed to score a respectable total of 25 goals whilst forging himself a reputation of one of the most versatile players in the Premier League.

As a result, Schlupp has established himself as a key player at the King Power Stadium and fans would be sad to see him leave.

Staying in the Midlands?

Nevertheless, it does seem rather unlikely that Schlupp would depart the Midlands after enjoying so much success. In the past, the 22 year-old has lifted the Championship title and endured a dramatic escape from Premier League relegation.

As a matter of fact, Schlupp (who scored a hat-trick on his competitive debut for the Foxes) had a trial at Manchester United only a few years ago but was reluctant to move to Old Trafford and instead signed a new four-year deal in June 2015.

Also, with the Gunners well-stocked in the wide positions; possessing the likes of Theo Walcott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alexis Sanchez and Joel Campbell, it seems that Schlupp may not be needed at the Emirates Stadium after all.