High-flying Foxes receive praise from Premier League top bosses

Having claimed top spot in the Barclays Premier League following a 3-0 win over Newcastle United, Claudio Ranieri's Leicester City have gained plenty of admirers.

Among the plaudits are Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho and this week the duo have been singing the praises of the surprising league-leaders.

'Special'

Talking to the Gunners' official website, Frenchman Wenger described the current crop of Leicester City players as "special" due to their astounding league form. Recalling a previous game at the Emirates Stadium (in which Nigel Pearson's team lost 2-1), the experienced manager commented that he and his squad immediately "came to the conclusion" about the Midlanders and even went as far as congratulating them on their current lofty position.

As a matter of fact, it is the North-Londoners who have inflicted the Foxes' only league defeat so far this campaign (a 5-2 victory at the King Power Stadium) so Wenger's compliments seem justified.

'Amazingly well'

These views also seem to be shared by current Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho. The former Real Madrid man has gone as far as to say the Foxes have done "amazingly well" so far this season and deserve plenty of "respect" for an outstanding total of 28 points.

Also, the ex-Inter Milan man has reserved praise for the job Ranieri has done in the Midlands following the shock exit of Pearson in the summer. Suggesting that the 64-year-old could have been one of the early favourites 'to get the sack', Mourinho stated that he was "happy" to see the Italian at the "top".

'Surprise'

Nevertheless, the two experienced managers do not believe that the Foxes can sustain their title challenge. For example, the aforementioned Portuguese has made it clear that he doesn't think the Foxes will "be champions" - a statement that he implied that Ranieri and co. "will accept".

Furthermore, regardless of Arsene Wenger's great admiration for the high-flying Midlanders, he too possesses the opinion that they will not be there come the end of the season; labelling Leicester's table-topping position as a "surprise."