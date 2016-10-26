Liverpool drawn at home to Leeds United in EFL Cup quarter-finals

Liverpool have been drawn at home to Leeds United in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.

The Reds reached the last eight courtesy of a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday night, Daniel Sturridge's brace ensuring progress at Anfield despite a late Vincent Janssen penalty.

Meanwhile, Leeds progressed after beating fellow Sky Bet Championship outfit Norwich City on penalties at Elland Road following a 2-2 draw after extra-time, having already beaten Blackburn Rovers, Luton Town and Fleetwood Town.

The Whites, managed by former Swansea City boss Garry Monk, sit 10th in the second-tier three points off of the play-offs, having been outside of the Premier League since 2004.

Jürgen Klopp's men have already eliminated two Championship sides from the competition, beating Burton Albion 5-0 before a 3-0 win over Derby County.

Liverpool, the most successful team in the tournament with eight triumphs, look to reach the semi-finals of the League Cup for the third successive season.

Reds to face Leeds for first time in six years

It will be the first time Liverpool and Leeds have met since 2009, when David N'Gog's finish was enough to seal a 1-0 away win in the third round of this competition.

The two haven't gone head-to-head on Merseyside in 13 years, when Michael Owen, Danny Murphy and Florent Sinama-Pongolle helped the hosts to a 3-1 win.

A young James Milner, who has shone at left-back recently for the Reds, featured for Leeds' midfield in that game at just 18 years of age.

Ties will be held on either Tuesday November 30 or Wednesday December 1, between a home game against Sunderland and a visit to Bournemouth.

Elsewhere, Manchester United face West Ham United and Arsenal host Southampton in two all-Premier League ties, while former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez's Newcastle United travel to Hull City.