Heaton excited for "special game" against Manchester United

Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton will be one of the most excited people in Old Trafford on Saturday as he returns to play against his former employers.

The Clarets' captain admitted "it's a special game, I still hold a lot of affection for the club".

A triumphant return to a childhood home

After progressing through the Academy ranks at Manchester United's Carrington training base, Heaton made the decision to reject a contract from Sir Alex Ferguson as he went in search of regular first-team football.

It is a move that the Premier League's top shot-stopper does not regret and has never looked back from. He said: “I spent 13 years there and almost grew up there. I’m still pleased I made that decision to earn those stripes and get back to the Premier League and be involved in the international set-up".

Spells with Cardiff City and Bristol City preceeded a move to Burnley, where two promotions helped Heaton on his way to an international call-up. Yet the number one admits that he will not have time to dwell on the past as "there will be a job to do and that will be the focus".

Heaton's form has taken him to the international stage (photo: Getty Images)

Heaton happy with start to the season

Burnley go into the match looking for their first points on the road. Ten points gained at Turf Moor has allowed the Clarets to enjoy a comfortable start to the season and Heaton is relatively pleased with his side's opening performances. In terms of results he explained “I think it’s been a good start. We’ve got three good wins on the board".

Heaton believes that those results have been underpinned with decent performances. "I think the big thing is about getting the performance right and approaching games how we want to go about it and I think over the course of the season that will produce results away from home".

The captain believes that Burnley can make life difficult for Manchester United and suggested "we want to make it uncomfortable and impact on the game how we know we can, that will give ourselves a great chance of coming away with a result".