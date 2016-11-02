Liverpool striker Danny Ings suffers another season ending knee injury

Danny Ings' injury woes took another unfortunate twist on Wednesday, as it was revealed that the Liverpool striker requires season-ending surgery on a knee injury.

Ings damaged cartilage in his right knee after coming on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup last week, Liverpool winning the game 2-1.

Knee injury ends Ings' season once more

The 24-year-old suffered an impact injury in the game, damaging his knee to the extent that surgery is required, with a procedure to be undertaken in London on Wednesday.

It's believed that Ings has suffered a similar problem to the one that sees Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck currently sidelined, and one that will keep the young forward our for between seven and nine months, virtually ending his Liverpool season.

Further injury woe for the popular striker

It comes as a huge disappointment to the popular forward, who missed almost the entire of last season, his first on L4 after signing from Burnley, following rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in an early training session under Jürgen Klopp.

Alongside Joe Gomez, Ings worked extremely hard to get himself back fit and firing for the start of this season, and had been banging on the first team door following a number of glittering performances for the U23 side.

However, he's now back to the drawing board, having injured the opposite knee to the one that saw him on the treatment table last season.

It's likely that Ings will now have to wait until pre-season of next year to make his next appearance for the Reds, with the striker now requiring huge mental strength to get through a tough time, as he's forced to watch on from the sidelines once more.