Opinion: How has Jürgen Klopp made Anfield a fortress for Liverpool?

The start of the 2016/17 campaign marked the beginning of the first full Premier League season for Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp.

The German has led the Reds to a fantastic campaign so far, with his team sitting just one point behind leaders Chelsea in second place in the league standings.

Liverpool have played some stunning attacking football, mesmerising crowds all over England with their forward-thinking, high-pressing brand of football and undoubtedly, Klopp has done wonders.

Although their form has been impressive overall, it is their home form that has been even more impressive to see.

The Reds are yet to lose on home ground as we go into the thick of the season in December, having technically gone 23 games unbeaten in all competitions at home since a defeat to rivals Manchester United back in January.

With such a record, one would imagine that they are well set for a Champions League place at the very least come the end of the season. But how has Klopp transformed the club's form at Anfield given how patch their form in front of their own fans was before him?

Liverpool have extra motivation at home

Klopp has transformed the team into his own this season and when the Reds play, there is a certain swagger about them. There is a determination and a desire that just wasn't there before. Klopp has got the players to work harder than ever before, and the team is reaping the rewards of its efforts so far this season.

Every other team in the Premier League is scared of the attacking threat that Liverpool possesses. Why? Because never give it less than 100 per-cent while on the front foot.

They always keep pressing the opposition until they've won the ball from them and their pace and threat on the counter attack can be letheal. This quick transition from defence to attack has enabled Liverpool to score more and more goals and kill off opponents at early opportunities, particularly on L4.

At Anfield, it seems as though the crowd gives the players something extra and Klopp's passionate approach on the touch line embodies their approach and work rate. This in turn reflects on the game and the Reds dominate visiting teams in almost every department. Liverpool have been excellent on their home turf in every way.

Each home game won has seen Liverpool score more than one goal, and this is just another example of how Klopp is helping Anfield turn into a fortress once again, just as it was before. They are always the favourites to outscore the opposition on home turf.

Klopp's desire drives the players and the Kop

Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool seem almost perfect for each other in every way. The German's style of play and his idea of football suits the players and the Kop are loving it as well.

Last season, Liverpool reached two cup finals even after having had a fairly disastrous season in terms of their league form, but ever since Klopp has taken over, the players have more hunger in their game and more desire to give it their all in each game they play.

It is no secret that Klopp is an emotional manager when it comes to being on the pitch. His energy and his determination can be seen flowing through the players when they play. They want to do well for the manager and he has moulded this side into a team capable of challenging for the title. That in itself is a great achievement.

This season, the amount of depth Liverpool have in all areas is much improved on previous years. It doesn't really matter which players Klopp picks, the players will do their very best to carry out the manager's plans.

The front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho have been pivotal to Liverpool's victories at home. Now that Coutinho has been sidelined for at least the next month with ligament damage, and with Mane off on international duty in the African Cup of Nations, there will be an opportunity for the likes of Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge to show their strength in the squad.

Another player that has reinvented himself this term is Jordan Henderson. The club captain was played in a 'No.6' role with regular Emre Can out with injury at the start of the campaign.

Despite a shaky start in a newfound position, Klopp decided to keep his captain there. And how he has shined in that role. Making the most passes, the Englishman's ability to dictate the play from deep is splendid and even though Can has returned, it doesn't seem as though anyone is going to be able to displace Henderson. Klopp gets his due credit here to trust his skipper, and Henderson has done well to repay his boss.

There is no one reason for which Liverpool's excellent home run can be accounted for, rather, it is a sum total of small yet effective changes by Klopp that seem to be taking this Liverpool side to greater heights this season. There are exciting times ahead for Liverpool and the club's supporters indeed.