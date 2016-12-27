"I'm getting the hang of the Premier League," says Andre Gray

Burnley striker Andre Gray says the step up to the Premier League has been challenging – but goals like his match-winning strike against Middlesbrough are helping.

Turf Moor’s Boxing Day clash looked to be heading for a stalemate until Gray intervened 10 minutes from time, with his ferocious shot proving too hot to handle for Victor Valdes.

That strike ended Gray’s personal drought in front of goal stretching back to August, but insists he never worried amid strong performances from the team with others chipping in.

Gray noted, "In the last few games nothing had really dropped for me, but I’ve been in this situation before," and added: "I don’t dwell on anything, as long as I’m helping the team and trying to perform well every week."

Speaking on the goal itself – a fierce, low effort that Boro keeper Valdes got a hand to, but ultimately trickled over the line – Gray remarked that "it was a case of not thinking really and just getting my shot away".

The striker revealed he had "tried to follow it up, because I saw him spill it… I felt I needed a bit of luck to get that second goal of the season," but he "still have a lot to learn… I feel like I’m getting the hang of it now".

'It's a big win and we're all very happy'

Meanwhile, defender and man of the match Ben Mee expressed his joy at claiming a vital three points against a side considered to be a direct rival for the Clarets this season.

Mee played a crucial role in thwarting Boro’s advances, and believes that: "It was a very good win for us: the conditions weren’t the best but it’s a big win and we’re all very happy."

The Clarets’ stalwart noted the blood-and-thunder manner of the game and, coupled with fierce winds, acknowledged the game was perhaps a difficult watch for supporters of both sides.

Mee said the game "was very scrappy; you could it tell it wasn’t going to be the highest quality of games," and the conditions were "very blustery out there, which kind of ruined the quality of the game a bit, but we’re not fussed about that."