Roberto Firmino misses Liverpool training again as Reds prepare for Champions League day of destiny

Roberto Firmino was absent once again from Liverpool training on Wednesday, as he continues to struggle with a muscular injury.

Concerns are growing about Firmino's availability for Sunday's home fixture against already relegated Middlesbrough, with Liverpool hoping to close out their season by beating the North East side.

The Brazilian has been being managed for fatigue in recent weeks, having led the line for Jürgen Klopp's side virtually all season, his distance covered figures impressing each week.

A proper injury for Bob

However, it's now a 'proper' injury - as such - that's keeping him sidelined, with Firmino having sat out the convincing win at West Ham United last weekend.

Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge paired up in the front two for Liverpool, grabbing a goal each, but it had been hoped by some fans that Firmino could come in to replace Origi against Boro, with the Belgian having been somewhat underwhelming despite netting in the second-half.

However, the chances of that appear to be growing slimmer after he was missing from an open training session on Wednesday, especially given that manager Klopp has a history of preferring not to rush players back from injury.

Goals, goals, goals

Liverpool will need all the firepower they can get on Sunday, with a win required to confirm their place in the top four, securing Champions League football next season.

They can go above Manchester City into third if Pep Guardiola's side drop points at Watford, but most Reds are only focusing on seeing off Arsenal, who lie just a point behind in the battle for fourth.

Having Firmino back for such a huge game would be hugely beneficial for Liverpool, but even if he is out they'll still be overwhelming favourite to take a very important three points.