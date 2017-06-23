Liverpool unlikely to sell Emre Can this summer

Liverpool are determined to keep hold of Emre Can despite the German midfielder only having one year remaining on his current contract.

Rumours of interest from various clubs across Europe including Italian giants, Juventus, have appeared over the last couple of months with clubs’ keen to secure the services of player but the Reds will reject any approaches.

The 23-year-old was a key figure during Liverpool's fight for a Champions League spot and Jurgen Klopp’s plans for the 2016/17 firmly involve Can.

Contract talks stalled during last season with Can, himself, insisting that the issue was not about money as he confirmed he was happy on Merseyside.

The former Bayer Leverkusen man was signed by Brendan Rodgers for £10m in 2014 and has shown the potential to become a top midfielder but has struggled to consistently produce that form.

After a difficult run of performances during Liverpool's January struggles, Can improved significantly during the second half of the campaign.

He began to regain confidence, displayed by his wondergoal against Watford in the Reds 1-0 win at Vicarage Road, a key victory on the road to Champions League qualification.

Failure to agree to a contract extension this summer would mean that the Reds risk losing Can for absolutely nothing next summer.

What did the manager say?

Klopp, however, was continually asked about the issue towards the end of last season and he gave the impression that a deal is likely to be done:

“I think it is no secret how much I like Emre. He likes the club and that is a completely normal situation," Klopp said.

“We are in talks and there is absolutely no pressure. It is all good. It is two partners with big respect for each other.”

Can is currently part of the German squad competing at the Confederations Cup in Russia meaning he will be one of the last players to join up with Liverpool for pre-season but from there the club will be hoping to tie up an extension as quickly as possible.