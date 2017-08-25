Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley: Can the Clarets enhance Spurs' Wembley woes?

Burnley are looking to build on their derby victory against Blackburn Rovers this weekend, but will have a tough task in front of them in the form of Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

This is the first time that the Clarets will be playing under the arch since the 1-0 Playoff final win against Sheffield United all the way back in 2009. This game is only the second Premier League fixture to be played at the national stadium, following last week's 1-2 for Chelsea against Spurs where Marcos Alonso scored either side of a Michy Batshuayi own goal.

Sean Dyche’s men will be looking to return to winning ways in the league themselves after losing to West Bromwich Albion last weekend by one goal to nil. However since that game, the squad has been improved by Dyche and his team, notably with the arrival of Leeds United striker Chris Wood.