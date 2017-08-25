Trent Alexander-Arnold doubtful with a dead leg as Liverpool prepare to host Arsenal

Liverpool could be without talented youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold as they host Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The youngster sustained a dead leg during the Champions League play-off second leg against Hoffenheim on Wednesday, as the Reds romped to a 6-3 aggregate win - setting up group stage games against the likes of Sevilla and Spartak Moscow.

Manager Jürgen Klopp seemed unsure as to whether he'd be able to pick the 20-year-old, when speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, but did say that it "shouldn't be too serious."