Liverpool hoping Trent Alexander-Arnold and Emre Can will be fit for Arsenal visit

Jürgen Klopp is hoping that Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Emre Can can prove their fitness in time to face Arsenal on Sunday.

The Reds welcome their Premier League rivals, who they beat to fourth place by just a single point last season after defeating the Gunners home and away, for a mouthwatering clash at Anfield.

But the German is sweating on the fitness of right-back Alexander-Arnold and midfielder Can, who both picked up minor knocks in the club's Champions League qualifying second-leg win over Hoffenheim in mid-week.

Klopp told reporters in his pre-match press conference that his squad had "little things" but "nothing major", adding that Alexander-Arnold sustained "a little dead leg" though one "not too serious."

He revealed that Can also "twisted a little bit" but assured that the problem "shouldn't be that serious", adding: "Nothing happened yesterday [Thursday], so it should be okay."

Coutinho still sidelined by back problem

Liverpool will remain without midfielder Philippe Coutinho, who remains unavailable as he continues to recover from a back injury.

The Brazilian - continually linked with a move to Barcelona this summer - also recently suffered a bout of illness on top of his injury.

Klopp said on Coutinho, who has been called up for Brazil's upcoming World Cup qualifying double header: "At the moment, he is in our injury list and that didn't change. I was not in contact with the Brazilian FA so far, but like the rules are, if they want to see him and check him, then he has to go there. That's how it is."

He added that he doesn't "know exactly" but that he thinks "that will happen", insisting: "Then we will do it, that's no problem."

Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is also in contention having returned to Merseyside after flying to his homeland, the Netherlands, for the birth of his third child earlier this week.