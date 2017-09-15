Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City Preview: Terriers looking to bounce back from first defeat of the season

Premier League football returns after the first international break of the 2017/18 season and one of the games in the fifth matchweek on the new campaign sees Huddersfield Town host Leicester City at the John Smith's Stadium

Both sides will be looking for a win, especially the Foxes who will surely go into the match as favourites. They haven't started the season as well as they would have hoped, with just three points from their opening four games, leaving them 17th in the table. The hosts will be looking to keep their good form going after picking up seven points which leaves them in a Europa League place in 6th.

Contrasting Starts

Huddersfield

In their first ever Premier League season many football experts thought Huddersfield would potentially embarrass themselves, but that couldn't be further from the truth so far.

They were 2nd in the table after their first match after a brilliant 3-0 win away at Crystal Palace and stayed there with a 1-0 home victory over fellow promoted side, Newcastle United.

They were unbeaten after three games with a bland goalless draw against Southampton before picking up their first Premier League defeat in the London Stadium against West Ham United.

Two of the players that particularly impressed for The Terriers in their opening matches are their two record signings, Aaron Mooy and Steve Mounié. Mooy was signed for £8 million from Manchester City and has been instrumental to their early season form with the winner when they faced Newcastle as well as an assist on the opening day.

Mounié was signed from Montpellier for £11 million and has already contributed with two great goals against Palace along with tiresome running in all four games. If they want to get anything out of the game against Leicester, these two players will need to be at the top of their games.

 