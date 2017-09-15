Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City Preview: Terriers looking to bounce back from first defeat of the season

Premier League football returns after the first international break of the 2017/18 season and one of the games in the fifth matchweek on the new campaign sees Huddersfield Town host Leicester City at the John Smith's Stadium.

Both sides will be looking for a win, especially the Foxes who will surely go into the match as favourites. They haven't started the season as well as they would have hoped, with just three points from their opening four games, leaving them 17th in the table. The hosts will be looking to keep their good form going after picking up seven points which leaves them in a Europa League place in 6th.

Contrasting Starts

Huddersfield

In their first ever Premier League season many football experts thought Huddersfield would potentially embarrass themselves, but that couldn't be further from the truth so far.

They were 2nd in the table after their first match after a brilliant 3-0 win away at Crystal Palace and stayed there with a 1-0 home victory over fellow promoted side, Newcastle United.

They were unbeaten after three games with a bland goalless draw against Southampton before picking up their first Premier League defeat in the London Stadium against West Ham United.

Two of the players that particularly impressed for The Terriers in their opening matches are their two record signings, Aaron Mooy and Steve Mounié. Mooy was signed for £8 million from Manchester City and has been instrumental to their early season form with the winner when they faced Newcastle as well as an assist on the opening day.

Mounié was signed from Montpellier for £11 million and has already contributed with two great goals against Palace along with tiresome running in all four games. If they want to get anything out of the game against Leicester, these two players will need to be at the top of their games.

Leicester

After Craig Shakespeare started his permanent reign as Leicester City first-team coach in the summer, he was dealt a bad hand as his side got possibly the hardest start in the top flight.

With four matches on the board, they have only won one which came against Brighton with losses against Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea pulling them down the table.

With Liverpool up next after the trip to Huddersfield, it is vital for the English boss that he sees the Foxes make it six points.

While the points tally might show otherwise, their start hasn't been bad at all. Decent performances against Man United and Chelsea as well as a late defeat from the jaws of victory at The Emirates have frustrated the Foxes fans as they picked up zero points from those tough fixtures.

One individual positive is the performances of Jamie Vardy, who largely struggled last term. Only Romelu Lukaku has scored more goals than the England international's three for Leicester and his work rate has been just as good as his form in front of goal.

With Kelechi Iheanacho to come into the side after his £25 million switch from Man City, it will hopefully take Vardy back up to the level he was at in the title-winning side.

Team News

Huddersfield have a few players returning from injuries for this clash and the one that will attract the most attraction is Steve Mounié. He will slot straight into the side after picking up a knock against West Ham whereas Martin Cranie isn't expected to feature for The Terriers.

Kasey Palmer won't play for 'several months' after a nasty hamstring injury. Jonathan Hogg is also in line for a late fitness test ahead of the game and may make the bench for the hosts.

Leicester have a few big names coming into the squad with new signings, Iheanacho and Vicente Iborra expected to at least make the bench. Robert Huth may also return to the matchday squad after undergoing ankle surgery in the summer.

Matty James is a doubt for the match as he triggered a knock in his Achilles against Chelsea. Christian Fuchs has been ruled out after a freak incident with a training pole. Ouch!

Predicted Line-Ups

Huddersfield Town: Lössl, Smith, Schindler, Jørgensen, Lowe; Mooy, Billing; Kachunga, Ince, van La Parra; Mounié

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell; Albrighton, Iborra, Ndidi, Mahrez; Okazaki, Vardy