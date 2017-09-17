Manchester United 4-0 Everton tactical analysis: Red Devils flatter to deceive with big scoreline

Manchester United registered a third 4-0 victory of the Premier League season against Everton on Sunday afternoon, with a flurry of late goals again helping their cause.

But whereas José Mourinho’s team had very much deserved their late strikes in the final ten minutes of matches against West Ham United and Swansea City, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial only provided distraction from a unconvincing performance by United, who went ahead thanks to Antonio Valencia’s early screamer.

United miss Pogba’s influence

Following a season in which United relied too heavily on Zlatan Ibrahimović for his outstanding goalscoring output, Paul Pogba had begun the current campaign in fine style, controlling United’s midfield in most games thus far this campaign. With two goals and two assists already to his name, the Frenchman is already set for a better season in terms of his own direct contribution to goals and is helping his teammates to fill their boots more frequently, too.

However, having been forced off injured against FC Basel in midweek, his absence was clear for all to see against the Toffees. Mourinho stuck with the double pivot of Nemanja Matić and Marouane Fellaini which completed the Champions League outing of three days previously in his place.

The Reds got away with that pairing against weaker opposition with their 3-0 win, and ultimately did so again versus Ronald Koeman’s side. But without Pogba, United lacked invention going forward and were more laboured when looking to prevent the visiting side’s host of counter-attacks.

Fortunately for United, David de Gea made a string of great saves to keep the scoreline at 1-0 for the majority of the match, Mkhitaryan not doubling the lead until 83 minutes had passed. But with Everton in poor form and lacking a natural number nine since Lukaku’s move to Old Trafford, they got away with some slack defending which might have been punished by a more potent attack.

 