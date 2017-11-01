Top Five: Leicester City starlets most likely to go out on loan

Several youngsters, currently learning their trade with Leicester City, will be looking to get into the thoughts of Claude Puel by seeking moves into the EFL in January.

Here, we take a look at the five young Foxes most likely to earn their loan moves in a couple of months' time:

George Thomas

Thomas, formerly of Coventry City, impressed City staff enough to earn a contract and sign for Leicester on a three-year deal in the summer.

The forward, who is also a regular for Wales under-21s, already has experience of men's football and will be desperate to prove himself in the EFL once again. Thomas has been very impressive in his Premier League 2 displays for Leicester City so far this term and will be desperate to catch the eye of Claude Puel.

Hamza Choudhury

Local boy Choudhury has built a reputation as a tough-tackling midfielder who loves to break up play. The young starlet, eligible to play for England, Bangladesh and Grenada at international level, has enjoyed successful loan spells in League One and the Championship with Burton Albion.

Rangers and Hearts were linked with loan moves for Choudhury in July, and Leicester have shown that they are not averse to sending players on loan to Scotland for experience. Former Foxes striker Harry Panayiotou, now at Barrow AFC, spent time on loan at Raith Rovers before departing the King Power Stadium.

The top tier of Scottish football would provide Choudhury's toughest challenge yet, both on and off the pitch. Living away from home from long periods of time, and adapting to new surroundings, are all part of life as a professional footballer.

 