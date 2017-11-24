West Ham fight back to secure point against Leicester

That's all we have time for tonight unfortunately. I've been Daniel Orme, and alongside Ollie Emmerson and Danial Kennedy, have been taking you through West Ham United 1-1 Leicester City. Until next time!

Claude Puel's men move up to 11th whilst West Ham remain in the relegation zone.

The Foxes were excellent after the first 20 minutes a much deserved Marc Albrighton's opener but the hosts' character was clear to see and were impressive in the second period.

What are your thoughts following that game? Did either side deserve anything more?

The FT whistle goes at the London Stadium and it's a point each for both sides. Marc Albrighton opened the scoring but Kouyate replied for the Hammers in the closing stages of the first period.

90+3' West Ham make another change. Masuaku comes off in place of Diafra Sakho.

90+1' Late change for Leicester as six minutes of added time is announced. Islam Slimani replaces Gray.

90+1' Ayew goes close with a bicycle kick from inside the penalty area!

90' Late corner earned by Zabaleta. Hammers pushing here.

87' Foxes building pressure in the final stages. Can they find a winner?

79' Two bookings. Ayew gets a yellow card for a poor challenge and Demarai Gray goes into the book for a push on the Ghanaian.

75' Big collision in the West Ham area there. Wes Morgan, Cheikhou Kouyate and Joe Hart all involved, all seem to be okay though.

70' The Foxes now make their first change too. Ben Chilwell has come on in place of Riyad Mahrez.

69' First change for the Hammers. Arnautovic is replaced by Andre Ayew.

66' Winston Reid has gone down here. He looks in some pain the Hammers' captain.

62' Brief stoppage here as Arnautovic receives treatment.

57' Masuaku finds space on the left but his cross can only find the gloves of Schmeichel.

54' Not too much going on at the minute. Vardy has looked increasingly stranded as the evening has progressed.

47' Early free-kick for the Foxes. Obiang fouls Mahrez.

45' West Ham get the ball moving again.

The teams are ready to get back underway. Can either side snatch a victory?

What are your thoughts at half-time?

And there goes the whistle for half-time. It is a shame for the Foxes who were dealing with their hosts very well. However, at the break it is West Ham United 1-1 Leicester City.

45' From the resulting corner, Cheikhou Kouyate nods the Hammers level on the stroke of half-time!

GOAL FOR WEST HAM!

44' Superb defending from Danny Simpson. He heads behind with Andy Carroll at the back post.

42' Good effort from Jamie Vardy. Vincente Iborra chips into the frontman, he cuts inside but just curls the ball wide of the goal.

29' Mahrez finds space in the centre of the park and looks to test Hart with a shot from distance but the England 'keeper collects comfortably.

26' Not a bad effort either. Lanzini hits the free-kick and an Ogbonna touch forces Schmeichel to palm the ball away from the bottom corner.

25' Free-kick for West Ham on the left side. They will surely be looking for the head of Andy Carroll.

23' Good opening for Vardy and he looks set to double the lead but Arnautovic gets back well to thwart the England striker.

22' Appeals for a penalty for the visitors. Albrighton goes down under Masuaku's challenge but the referee looks uninterested.

16' The Hammers are really struggling here. They just can't get a hold of the ball.

13' The Foxes trying to build on their early start here as they earn a throw in on the right side but Albrighton cannot control and the ball just dribbles out of play for a goal.

8' Jamie Vardy finds space down the left side and crosses to Marc Albrighton who stabs into the bottom corner with what some would say is an unconventional finish. Great start for the Foxes!

GOAL FOR LEICESTER!

4' Both sides just getting a feel for the ball in the early stages. Leicester relatively comfortable passing the ball around the back.

1' We're underway here at the London Stadium! The Foxes get the ball rolling.

Here come the teams! Big game for either side on a freezing cold Friday evening.

It is getting busy at the London Stadium now, only ten minutes until kick-off.

Half an hour to go now, what would your prediction be for tonight's clash at the London Stadium?

Meanwhile, Claude Puel has gone with an unchanged line-up, using a 4-1-4-1 formation.

David Moyes heads into his first game as Hammers' boss on the end of a defeat and has gone with a somewhat defensive team with Andy Carroll leading the line on his own. Will it pay off?

Well then, what are your thoughts on the teams? Happy?

Leicester City substitutes: Hamer, Chilwell, Iheanacho, King, Dragovic, Slimani, Okazaki.

Leicester City starting line-up: Schmeichel, Fuchs, Morgan, Maguire, Simpson, Iborra, Mahrez, N'Didi, Albrighton, Gray, Vardy.

West Ham United substitutes: Adrian, Sakho, Noble, Ayew, Fernandes, Quina, Rice.

West Ham United line-up: Hart; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Reid, Zabaleta, Masuaku, Obiang, Kouyate, Lanzini, Arnautovic, Carroll.

West Ham find themselves stuck in the relegation zone, 18th to be exact. Given they're a point but five behind on goal difference compared to 17th placed West Brom, it'd take a home win tonight to pull the Hammers out of safety for the time being.

A win today for Leicester would move them into the top half, with a convincing victory having the potential to send them spiralling into the lofty heights of ninth place. The Foxes currently sit 12th, a point this evening would take them up by one.

There will have been no shame in defeat to Pep Guardiola’s side considering their form, but Puel will be expecting an instant response from his side for the clash in Stratford.

However, he faced the tough task of keeping out Manchester City last Saturday and like every team so far bar one this season failed to do so, with goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne giving them the win.

Puel was brought in having been somewhat unfairly dismissed by Southampton in the Summer, and looked to have made an instant impact with a win and a draw in his opening two matches.

Craig Shakespeare’s heroics from last season seemed to wear off very quickly for The Foxes, as one win in their opening eight left them in serious trouble and forced Shakespeare out the door.

Leicester City were following a very similar path to that of The Hammers, but will look to continue their revitalisation process under new manager Claude Puel.

They failed to really test Marco Silva’s side with goals from Will Hughes and Richarlison giving Watford a comfortable 2-0 victory, the away fans made their feelings known about the players and board throughout the clash and Moyes will look to turn that disorder tonight.

Their poor form inevitably cost Slaven Bili? his role as manager with the club deciding to bring in Moyes until the end of the season much to the dismay of some fans, and the size of the job facing the Scotsman was realised in his first match away at Vicarage Road.

There was some raised hopes in Hammers fans during the summer with some big names coming into the side, but it proved to be another false dawn as two wins in their opening 11 league matches left them wallowing in the bottom three.

West Ham’s season has been spiralling further and further out of control as time has gone on, but Moyes will be looking to steady the ship in his first game at the London Stadium.

It's a clash of 11 vs 11 this evening, but the touchline battle will certainly be an intriguing one. Neither West Ham or Leicester fans were completely overwhelmed by the recent appointments of David Moyes and Claude Puel to their respective managerial posts, they'll both be looking to impress tonight to get their fans on side.

Good evening to one and all, welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute coverage of this Friday night Premier League fixture between West Ham United and Leicester City. Kick-off at the London Stadium is set for 20:00 BST, so stick with us until then and beyond as we build up to the game and get the all important team news. We're Oliver Emmerson, Danial Kennedy and Daniel Orme and we'll ensure you don't miss a thing as this Premier League weekend gets underway.