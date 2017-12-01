Mo Salah's goalscoring form is no surprise declares Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp

Mohamed Salah's goalscoring form is no surprise to Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp but played down comparisons with former striker Luis Suárez.

The £36.7 million winger has enjoyed an electrifying first few months on Merseyside since joining from AS Roma, scoring 17 goals in his first 21 games and a club-record 12 in his first 14 Premier League games.

Salah needed just 23 minutes off the bench at Stoke City on Wednesday night to net his fourth brace of the campaign across all competitions.

The 25-year-old is likely to return to the starting line-up for the league trip to Brighton & Hove Albion, and speaking ahead of their clash with the Seagulls, Klopp hailed Salah's stunning form.

Klopp hopeful that Salah form continues

The Reds boss declared that the Egyptian international is "in a good moment" and added: "Hopefully he will stay in this good moment. That's much more important for us."

He told reporters: "How could I still be surprised by his impact? He's been here for a few months and was from the first day already involved in everything in the team."

Klopp hailed Salah's attitude and how he has been "very open to things which for him are new" such as what they have "done in training" and "the intensity of the league compared to Italy."

Yet the manager felt the summer signing had "played already on the highest level for the last two or three years" - suggesting: "Maybe it's a surprise for English people that if you can be good in another league, you can still be good in the Premier League."

"It's what we were hoping for when we signed him and that we've got it, it makes it even better," the German said, though noting that "as with all the players in the world" the club still "need the other players to be in the situation too."

He hailed Sadio Mané's "fantastic dribbling and cross" for Salah's first goal at Stoke, praising how the latter "looked quite cool and relaxed when he finished it."

Klopp said that Salah himself knows "you need to be in a good moment to take the ball [and score a goal] like this", adding: "You can have the same situation five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10 times in your career and it will look always a little bit different. I was very happy that he could score like he did, so all good in this moment."

Klopp has no time for Salah-Suárez comparisons

Salah has already scored more goals than the highest scorers of Liverpool's last three campaigns before even the half-way stage of the campaign.

He is currently on course to become the first player since Luis Suárez in 2013-14 to score over 30 goals in a campaign for Liverpool.

Yet Klopp insisted the two, who will go head-to-head in the World Cup next summer after the group stage draw pitted Uruguay and Egypt together in Group A, should not be compared.

Klopp declared himself "not interested" in those likening the two, though spoke of his respect for Suárez, calling him "a Liverpool legend" and a "fantastic player."

He praised the Uruguayan's "attitude" and "style of play" but said: "He's not a Liverpool player anymore. It's not that I have to compare players. We have a lot of players who have a big impact on performances, so that's a story for newspapers, social media and stuff. I'm not even a little bit interested in this."

And Klopp also quashed suggestions that Salah could be a potential Premier League Player of the Season contender.

He warned that "the important word" in the question asked was the word "season", insisting they are "not even halfway" into it.

"If he can continue like this, then probably he will be in the mix-up and hopefully it will be like this, but there’s a few yards to go still," said Klopp.