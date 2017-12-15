Peter Woodentop via Flickr

Leicester City

Leicester City manager Claude Puel hails "fantastic intensity" after win over Southampton

Leicester City manager Claude Puel hails "fantastic intensity" after win over Southampton

The Frenchman was also pleased with "fantastic play and fantastic goals" from his side in the first half

luke-pawley
Luke Pawley

Leicester City manager Claude Puel was pleased with his side following their 4-1 win at Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

Goals from Riyad Mahrez, a Shinji Okazaki brace and Andy King sealed the win for the Foxes and Puel was jubilant after the final whistle.

It’s a good thing to win away with quality against a good team," Puel told the media at St. Mary's. "It was important to start with fantastic intensity. The first half was really positive with fantastic play and fantastic goals.

It was important in the second half to keep this level and prevent the opponent from coming back into the game." The Frenchman admitted. "Perhaps at the beginning of the second half we tried to manage the game a little by keeping the ball in our half of the pitch.

"It was key then to play forward and score another goal with Shinji Okazaki." The 56-year-old said. "It was a good game but we want to try to continue this work.

Puel returned to face his former employers

It was not your usual day at work for Puel, as it was his first visit to St. Mary's after being dismissed by Southampton at the end of last season.

It was a strange feeling to come back here and it was nice to see familiar faces. I kept a good relationship with players and staff but for me it was important to keep my concentration on Leicester City.”

Puel was also quick to heap praise on Japanese forward Okazaki, whose performances perhaps go under the radar sometimes.

 “I’m happy with Shinji." Puel told gathered press after the impressive win. "The other players like Shinji too because he always gives his best. He scored two goals tonight and it’s fantastic for him, but I’m happy for all the players. We made some changes and at the start of a busy period, it’s important to keep players fresh. To get a good performance was great and we want to continue this level.”

