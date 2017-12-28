Sean Dyche looking to repeat 2017 success again next year

After an incredible 2017 that saw Burnley avoid relegation out of the Premier League for the first time and climb to seventh in the following campaign, manager Sean Dyche has admitted to the club website, “it would be good if we could do another version of it. We want to continue to be flexible, continue to improve."

"We are getting stronger"

Results have taken Burnley to impressive heights that they have not matched since 1973 but Dyche is particularly enjoying the development of his players. He explained, "individually and collectively we're getting stronger and I think that's a really big marker for me as a manager."

Dyche added, “it's something I promised myself as a coach and as a manager - can I add to the players? Can I give them something that helps them improve?"

He answered his own question by stating, “I keep seeing these players improving and that's really pleasing going into the new year.”

"We have to work for everything we get"

Dyche also commented that he feels the fans are "enjoying the ride" but "they are well aware we have to earn the right in everything we do."

He explained that results are formulated in different ways with varying brands of football. “I think our own fans are becoming aware we have to do that [produce results] in different ways. From a fan's point of view, they know we have to continue doing that and they know there's a reality to it. We have to work for everything we get.”

Dyche did not rule out any January signings for the Clarets but only if the new faces fit the current squad he has. “We are still going to look in the market if we think we can and if it's appropriate. But I've been really pleased with the development of the players. It's a big underlying thing of mine."