Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp amongst those nominated for PL manager of the month award

Jürgen Klopp led his side to two victories in their three Premier League fixtures during the February period, which began with a 2-2 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur that included a last-minute equalising penalty that was scored by PL top scorer Harry Kane.

Two vital wins followed that disappointing draw against Spurs. A visit to the south coast saw Liverpool leave St Mary's with an important win against Southampton (2-0) and when West Ham United visited Anfield last weekend Klopp's side were almost faultless to win (4-1).

Klopp still yet to win the award this season

Despite the Reds sitting 3rd in the league table and registering their most points since the 2013/14 season, Klopp has yet to win the award for his achievements this season.

This is largely due to the scintillating form of Manchester City this season who have been nothing shy of majestic at times, dominating the league from start to finish and Pep Guardiola's treble chasers could become the first team to reach 100 points over a season.

The rest of the 19 teams in the English top-flight haven't been able to get even close to the leading pack throughout the campaign, with many pundits and fans already crowning them as champions very early into the season.

A draw and two important wins see the Reds sit comfortably in third

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah both scored one goal and set up another as Liverpool inflicted further misery on struggling boss and former Reds player Manuel Pellegrino after their defeat of relegation-threatened Southampton.

Liverpool also made it back-to-back 4-1 victories against West Ham United a week ago as Emre Can and all of the 'fab three' were on the scoresheet to condemn David Moyes' to yet another Anfield defeat.

The 50-year-old manager is shortlisted alongside Javi Gracia (Watford), Chris Hughton (Brighton & Hove Albion), Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham) and David Wagner (Huddersfield Town).

It's also the first time this season that champions-elect Manchester City have not had manager Guardiola up for the main managerial prize of the month.