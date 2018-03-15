Athletic Bilbao (2) 1-2 (5) Marseille: Les Olympiens cruise past a poor Bilbao into the quarter-finals

Olympique de Marseille progress into the quarter-finals of the Europa League following their 2-1 victory away to Athletic Bilbao.

With a 3-1 aggregate advantage going into the game, Marseille began where they left off - putting the tie to bed before half-time.

The French side entered the break with the lead thanks to Dimitri Payet earning and then converting a penalty in the 38th-minute.

Shortly after the break, Lucas Ocampos doubled their lead on the night with a magnificent goal from the edge of the box.

It was a really disappointing show from the Spanish side and Iñaki Williams late goal could not inspire a dramatic comeback as Aritz Aduriz shortly after was shown a red card.

Payet puts visitors ahead

A really poor first-half from both teams was drawing to an apt goal-less end before the visitors were awarded a penalty in the 38th-minute.

Dimitri Payet showed the first spark of intent from either team as he drove into Bilbao's box before Íñigo Lekue brought the Frenchman down.

The former West Ham star, Payet stepped up and coolly slotted home the penalty beyond Iago Herrerín who dived the wrong way.

It was such a clumsy challenge from Lekue in his own box, recklessly bringing down Payet as he bared down on goal.

The goal marked one of the first clear chances on goal, putting the tie beyond the Spanish side.

Game, set and match Marseille

Lucas Ocampos provided the French side with a simply superb strike to confirm their place in the quarter-finals.

The Argentine stepped inside on his right foot and from the edge of the box curled the ball beyond a helpless Iago Herrerín.

A real Payet-esque goal which helped Marseille to ease into a fairly comfortable remaining 40 minutes.

Ocampos has enjoyed a good run of goalscoring form in his first season with Les Phocéens after his move from Genoa.

Too little too late

Iñaki Williams converted from a cross which ricocheted off Adil Rami, leaving Spanish forward with a simple finish beyond Steve Mandanda.

Sloppy play from the French side but they were still comfortable, to say the least with a (2-5) aggregate lead.

Despite Williams' goal providing the smallest glimmer of hope, any remaining belief of a comeback was shattered when Aritz Aduriz was shown a second yellow card by referee Anthony Taylor and sent for an early shower.

The quick turn of events summed up the Spanish sides night as they crash out of Europe.

Poor start from Bilbao

With the onus on the hosts, Marseille sat back to soak up any pressure from the Spanish side.

However, Bilbao did not take the game to Marseille. For a side which entered the game with a two-goal (aggregate) deficit, it really was a poor start.

The first chance of the game came through a glancing heading from Aduriz who saw his nodded attempt on goal sail well over the bar.

There was no fight or desire shown from Los Leones who never looked like scoring, as the game went on Marseille began to push forward.

Luiz Gustavo was the orchestrator of any Marseille move, providing a superb back-heel for Payet which begun his dazzling run goalbound which earned his side the penalty.

On the stroke of half-time, Bilbao were denied a penalty of their own for handball in the box.

They will have felt especially aggrieved considering they were awarded an identical penalty in the first leg against Adil Rami - which led to their goal.

Entering the break requiring three goals to take the game to extra time, it really did not look positive for the Spanish side.