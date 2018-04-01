Leicester were lucky to win against Brighton, suggests Leicester boss Puel

Leicester City manager Claude Puel admitted that he was unsure whether or not the 2-0 victory away at the Amex Stadium against Brighton & Hove Albion was a fair result.

After a drab first half, the Foxes were under much pressure and the opening goal looked certain to be scored by the home team after being rewarded with a penalty in the 77th minute after Jose Izquierdo was brought down in the box by Wilfred Ndidi. It was Glenn Murray who was to take the spot-kick only to see his effort saved easily by the Danish shot-stopper Kasper Schmeichel.

The game then sparked into life with two tremendous goals from Vicente Iborra and in-form Jamie Vardy either side of a dubious red card for midfielder Ndidi.

‘It was difficult for us in the first half’

Speaking post match, the City manager told that their hosts deserved something more after the Foxes' under-par performance. He said: “I would like to congratulate Chris [Hughton] and his team because they played very well and at the end they deserved another result. They played very well in the first half and it was opposite for us."

The East-Midlanders were indebted to their goalkeeper in the second-half as he stopped Murray's penalty. Puel admitted that the Dane "changed the situation" and gave Leicester "the belief to score both goals.”

Schmeichel had his performance during the FA Quarter Final match against Chelsea criticised by many outlets. Puel was was quick to praise his number one saying: “I am happy for Kasper because he was unlucky against Chelsea, He made some good saves in the game. He showed always his quality and he is a fantastic keeper.

“He allowed the team to stay in the game.”

‘Not a yellow card for me’

Wilfred Ndidi received a second dubious yellow card of the game and was sent for an early bath in the 87th minute after bringing down Shane Duffy. When asked for his thoughts of the sending off, Puel had this to say: “When I watched the replay it is not a yellow card for me,

"It is not a foul because he touched the ball and it changed direction. Yes of course it is harsh”