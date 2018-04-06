Leicester City play host to Newcastle United on Saturday, in a match that promises to be a classic fixture.

Earlier in the season, the two sides played out a fantastic, five-goal thriller which wasn’t decided, until the 86th minute.

Newcastle came into the game, desperately needing a win, after they had gained only one point from their last six games. Meanwhile, Leicester were looking for their third straight win, in their push for European football.

Magpies fly straight from kick-off

The Magpies were celebrating their 125th anniversary as a club and had a massive turn-out at the magnificent St. James Park. The home crowd had the perfect start too, when Newcastle took an early lead, thanks to Joselu’s close-range strike on seven minutes.

Order was restored for the visitors 15 minutes later, when Riyad Mahrez’ wonderful, 25-yard effort, found its way into the top corner, sending the visiting fans into a frenzy.

Fortune favours the brave

An hour into the game, Leicester found themselves ahead. Demarai Gray found the top corner, via a Florian Lejeune deflection and the Foxes were on top.

However, another deflected goal, saw Newcastle level the scores, when Dwight Gayle’s shot cannoned off Harry Maguire, and beat Kasper Schmeichel in the Leicester goal, but the game was not over there.

Perez puts through his own net

When it looked like the points will be shared, Ayoze Pérez poked the ball into his own net in the 86th minute, to condemn Newcastle to defeat and extend their run to no win in eight games, while Leicester continue, on their European march.

This time around, the game still holds just as much importance. Leicester are still looking to qualify for Europe and Newcastle, effectively just need to win to secure safety, and Premier League football next season. So this game holds all the promise of another fantastic encounter.