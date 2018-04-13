Burnley vs Leicester City Preview: Clarets and Foxes battle to be 'best of the rest'

Leicester City travel to in-form Burnley this weekend, with the hopes of pipping them to seventh and gaining a potential European place.

The visitors come into the game six points behind their opponents, with as many games remaining. While Burnley are currently favourites to be “the best of the rest”, a win for Leicester could see them gain some valuable momentum for the last five games, with Burnley still having to face three of the top six.

The Clarets are currently in scintillating form, winning their last four games. This is largely down to the confidence of Chris Wood at the moment. The New Zealander has bagged four goals on this run, and averages a goal every 152 minutes of Premier League action.

Leicester were in good form, until their disappointing defeat to Newcastle United last week. They themselves, were on a four match unbeaten run, but ended up succumbing to the quality of Jonjo Shelvey and Ayoze Perez. Newcastle defended well, and the Foxes struggled to break them down, which is a worrying sign for Claude Puel’s men, as Burnley play in a similar fashion.

Leicester like playing Burnley

Leicester have a good record over Burnley in recent years. Of the last 12 meetings between the sides, the Foxes have only lost once (W8, D3). The meeting between the sides earlier in the season finished in a 1-0 win for Leicester, when an early Demarai Gray goal secured the win.

Leicester will need their main talisman, Jamie Vardy to be on top of his game if they are to come away with the three points on Saturday. He has netted in each of his last three games, taking his tally for the season up to 19, in all competitions.

Puel has been handed a boost, with the news that Burnley captain, Ben Mee will miss this clash with a knee injury. Mee missed last weeks game at Watford and may have to sit on the sidelines for the rest of the season. Berg Gudmundsson looks set to return after his lay-off with a calf injury.

Leicester will still be without Wilfried Ndidi, as he serves the second and final game of his suspension. Fellow midfielder Vicente Iborra is also ruled out after limping off against Newcastle.

Predicted line-ups

Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Ward, Tarkowski, Long, Westwood, Cork, Lennon, N’Koudou, Wood, Barnes.

Leicester: Schmeichel, Simpson, Chilwell, Morgan, Maguire, Silva, Choudhury, Mahrez, Albrighton, Okazaki, Vardy.