Sean Dyche enjoying the "terrific" Turf Moor turnouts

Sean Dyche described the Burnley fans as "terrific" and acknowledged that qualification for Europe will provide "a lot of very happy people."

"A hell of a shift"

Dyche believes that the Turf Moor faithful are enjoying the ride this season. He explained to the Burnley website, “I think they’re enjoying the feeling of progression and the possibility of Europe."

The Clarets' boss is never too far away from thinking about the journey his side have been through under his tenure. He added, "to say you’re a Burnley fan and your side was 16th in the Championship five-and-a-half years ago, and then now has got a chance of playing in Europe, then I think that’s a hell of a shift."

Dyche also believes the fans will play an important part in making that dream a reality. He suggested, "they’ll certainly play their part in helping us along the way, particularly with two out of three home games.”

"The team spirit is incredible"

Yet Burnley are not getting carried away with the prospect of Europa League football. Dyche added, “the focus still remains on the performance and the outcome.”

The Clarets have failed to win in two but Dyche has still been pleased with the recent performances of his side. After picking up a point against Stoke, the Burnley boss suggested, “we accept the draw but we could easily have won the game and I thought that was a good show of the mentality of the team to continue challenging ourselves to get as many points on the board."

Midfielder Ashley Westwood underpinned the "family feel" at Burnley, explaining how unity has helped Burnley be so successful this season. He told the club website, "the closeness of the squad is how we have got to where we are now and the togetherness has really drawn up something special. The team spirit is incredible. Every time someone comes into the group, they just adapt to it."

Dyche concluded that the fans "would be delighted" if Burnley reach Europe, a feat that could be secured this weekend if results go their way.