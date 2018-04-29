Tottenham vs Watford pre-match analysis: Spurs aim to make it 12 league meetings unbeaten against the Hornets

Tottenham Hotspur take on Watford at Wembley in a Monday Night Football game where the hosts will be looking to make it 12 league meetings unbeaten against the Hornets.

The hosts will be looking to bounce back from an FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester United whilst Javi Gracia's Watford will be in search of their first win in eight games.

Lloris to return

Hugo Lloris was dropped for the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester United and was replaced by the veteran Dutchman Michel Vorm.

The Frenchman had a string of by his standards, poor performances and hopefully, some time on the sidelines has sorted his head out and ready for the final push of the season.

As Spurs look to secure Champions League football for the first season in their new home, Lloris will be a pivotal point in doing that.

Kane looks to fire again

Since returning from injury, the Englishman's performances have been nowhere near his usual standards, culminating in his woeful display in the FA Cup semi-final.

He has scored twice since coming back but they were not using his strength and power to score goals but a rebound and that ghost goal at Stoke City.

Hopefully, he will use all the stick he has been receiving on social media and convert it into scoring the goals that will reward him with a third consecutive golden boot.

Alli and Son to rattle the Hornets' nest again

Dele Alli and Heung Min-Son have stung Watford in recent seasons by scoring the goals to give Spurs victory.

In last season's fixture at White Hart Lane, Alli and Son scored three out of the four goals. It was also Son who scored the equaliser at Vicarage Road earlier this season.

The South Korean has scored four times in five games against the Hornets.

Alli has shown that even though he is not scoring as many as he did last season he is still able, to be a danger in both creating and finishing the chances with 18 goal contributions in 31 games this season.

Son has enjoyed an incredible season so far but has recently shown signs of fatigue, with the goals drying up a little bit.

He was also struck by the occasion at Wembley against United as he was one Spurs' worst players on the day.

Hopefully, a game against Watford will set him right.

Watford want their first League win over Spurs in 31 years

You have to go back to final days of the 1986/87 season for the last time Watford triumphed in the league against Spurs.

The victory came at Vicarage Road where the Hornets triumphed 1-0 that day with the winner coming from a last-minute penalty from current Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett.

The two sides have faced each other since eleven times. If you were to do an aggregate score from all those games it would be Tottenham 22-5 Watford. The two sides have met five times in cup competitions.

Watford did win one of those which was a League Cup tie in 1994, that game ended 3-2 to the Hornets.