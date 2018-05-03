AS Roma (6) 4-2 (7) Liverpool: Klopp's men finish mission to set up Madrid meeting in Kiev

AS Roma's 4-2 win was of little concern to Liverpool as the Reds triumphed on aggregate to set up a Champions League final clash with Real Madrid on May 26.

The Italian side made use of their home advantage, two late goals giving them a win on the night but not enough to prevent Liverpool from going through 7-6 on aggregate, the Merseyside club having headed to the Stadio Olympico with a 5-2 aggregate lead following their devastating performance at Anfield eight days prior.

Early goals calmed Liverpool fears

After Roma's dramatic comeback against Barcelona in the last round, it wasn't surprising to hear that their were Liverpool fans worried that they may face the same fate.

However, Sadio Mane had other ideas as he crashed the ball past Alisson early on, Roberto Firmino having played the winger through following some sloppy Roma passing.

A bizarre own goal followed to level the game up, Dejan Lovren's clearance smashed into James Milner's face, rebounding off the record assist holder and into Loris Karius' net.

If that was bizarre enough, the next goal was arguably even rare, Gini Wijnaldum notching away from home for the first time since moving to English football in 2015.

With Roma failing to clear a corner, the imperious Virgil van Dijk nodded the ball back towards goal, Wijnaldum getting there first to head over the 'keeper and into the net, leaving Roma needing four unanswered goals just to take the tie to extra time.

Liverpool don't do it the easy way

"We never do it the easy way" commented Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson after full time, with Roma picking up three of the four goals they'd have needed to extend the game.

Karius was arguably at fault for the hosts' second equaliser of the game, spurning a shot straight to Edin Dzeko who scrambled the ball in for 2-2.

That 52nd minute goal was reacted to fairly well by Liverpool, who nearly sealed the tie through Firmino, his shot saved well by Alisson.

The Reds were helped by a fortunate refereeing decision as a Patrik Schick shot struck the hand of a blocking Trent Alexander-Arnold, man in the middle Damir Skomina waving play on.

Roma would eventually take the lead on the night as Radja Nainggolan whistled a beauty into the corner of the net from outside the area, but even he looked to think the tie was over given his limited celebrations.

The deficit was pulled back to one in the final minute of stoppage time with substitute Ragnar Klavan harshly punished for what Skomina deemed to be a handball in the area, Nainggolan converting for 4-2 with time barely left for the players to kick-off.