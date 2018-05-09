Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Newcastle United: Kane winner secures another Champions League spot for Spurs

Harry Kane scored the only goal of the game as Tottenham Hotspur secured a top four place with a win over Newcastle United.

Spurs, currently in third, could dip to fourth below Liverpool on the final day but are assured of a Champions League spot after Chelsea dropped points against Huddersfield Town.

It was a fairly mundane game as the Lilywhites looked to break down Rafa Benitez' already safe away side, Kane's goal early in the second-half enough to get the job done.

Spurs had more to play for and would have fancied their chances of breaking Newcastle down on the big Wembley pitch, Christian Eriksen having an early shot blocked after the ball broke kindly for him in the area.

However, the visitors were always going to look to be dangerous from set-pieces, Jonjo Shelvey's curling effort striking the edge of the woodwork before going out.

Kane bags

That set some alarm bells off in the Spurs camp, with the home side dominating proceedings from there on in.

Victor Wanyama and Dwight Gayle had chances at opposite ends, whilst Kane should have volleyed home when Martin Dubravka failed to secure the ball in his area, the striker fluffing wide.

As he said earlier in the season, you can't give him two chances and he took another to fire his side ahead after the interval.

Combining with Heung-Min Son in the area, Kane's first time effort was enough to dispatch the ball past Dubravka and into the net.

Spurs hold on

Newcastle missed their best chance of the night to level up just prior to the hour mark, Ayoze Perez somehow fluffing his lines in the area from a low ball in before Hugo Lloris was alert enough to smother Matt Ritchie's follow-up.

Spurs shut up shot following that, substitute Jacob Murphy's high strike the closest Benitez' men got to breaching Spurs' goal.

The win secures Tottenham's top four spot for a third successive season, with the Lilywhites knowing that against Leicester City on Sunday will see them finish up in third.

Newcastle sit 10th ahead of their season closer against Chelsea.