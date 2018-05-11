Analysis: How two young English managers have developed Burnley and Bournemouth into established Premier League sides

They have both comfortably achieved their season objectives and it appears that there is very little to play for on Sunday afternoon. Yet Burnley against Bournemouth is far from a dead rubber.

Work for the cause

That is because their respective managers demand 100% commitment every time their players walk onto the pitch, an ingredient that has been key to both clubs establishing themselves as Premier League stalwarts against all odds.

Their backbones have been founded upon a team ethic where every single member of the respective squads work for each other, not just themselves. The Burnley players reflect the passion emphasised by Sean Dyche on the sidelines, whilst the Bournemouth squad are organised and balanced, qualities that depict Eddie Howe who leads the Cherries.

Bournemouth have topped the distance covered charts for the majority of the Premier League season. They know that they will not enjoy much possession in the majority of their matches but will ensure every blade of glass is covered. Similarly, Burnley have lingered around the top five of the statistic but are more suited to defending tightly in numbers to limit space for the opposition.

Squads cheaper but more consistent than Pogba

The English top-flight is blessed with a flurry of individual talent, many of which will be gracing the World Cup this summer. Yet neither Burnley or Bournemouth have any superstars in their ranks.

Based on transfer fees, the values of both squads are in the bottom four with Burnley worth £73.5 million and Bournemouth £81.1 million...cheaper than the individual transfer of Paul Pogba who has arguably been less consistent than the likes of Jack Cork and Lewis Cook at the heart of the midfield for their sides.

Only nine times combined have the two clubs shelled out more than £10 million on a player, so it would be easy for the sides to get carried away when they produce impressive results against teams from the top six.

Yet both Dyche and Howe are masters at keeping their players grounded. The Burnley boss continuously kept the idea of Europa League qualification at arms-length until it became a reality, whilst Bournemouth's number one constantly ensured his players kept their eyes firmly set on Premier League survival and progression.

Future England bosses?

With Dyche aged 46 and Howe 40, a long managerial career looks set to be undertaken by the two English bosses. Both have been tipped as future head coaches for the national side and have previously been linked with other clubs. Yet it is a testament to the professionalism and long-term plans of both managers that they have never had their heads turned by such speculation.

When Arsene Wenger leaves Arsenal on Sunday, the pair will become the two current longest-serving managers in the Premier League with Howe 18 days ahead of the man who filled his shoes when he left Bournemouth. In their five years, Dyche has taken Burnley from Championship to Europa League football, whilst Howe has overseen a remarkable rise from League One.

With Burnley guaranteed seventh and Bournemouth safe from the drop, Sunday's encounter could be seen as somewhat of a dead rubber. Yet neither manager will let their players fall into that trap with Burnley looking to make up for a 5-0 drubbing by Arsenal last weekend and Bournemouth harbouring hopes of finishing in the top ten.

In fact, the outcome of this matchweek could make a difference of £13 million to Bournemouth's prize money for the season, more than all but two of the players they have signed in their history.