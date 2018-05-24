Mauricio Pochettino signs new five-year Tottenham contract

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Mauricio Pochettino has signed a new five-year deal keeping him at the Lilywhites until 2023.

Pochettino is the latest to have renewed his contract with Spurs following Harry Winks and Davinson Sanchez putting pen to paper in the last few weeks.

Along with Pochettino, his coaching staff of Jesús Pérez, Miguel D’Agostino and Toni Jiménez have also agreed to new deals.

Bright future ahead

The Argentine boss has just completed his fourth season in charge of the north London side and has achieved three consecutive top-three finishes in the Premier League.

Since Pochettino's arrival, Spurs have become an established Champions League side having secured yet another campaign amongst Europe's elite.

With a talented young squad, Pochettino believes he has one of the most desirable jobs in world football:

“I am honoured to have signed a new long-term contract as we approach one of the most significant periods in the club’s history and be the manager that will lead this team into our new world-class stadium,” he told the club's website.

Pochettino moved to Tottenham following a successful stint at Southampton in 2014.

“This is just one of the factors that makes this one of the most exciting jobs in world football and we are already making plans to ensure we continue to build on the great work that everyone has contributed to over the past four years," the 46-year-old added.

More to come?

With Harry Winks, Kyle Walker-Peters and Davinson Sanchez having all signed new long-term deals it is expected that more will follow.

It is believed Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen are all set to sign new contracts to keep them at Spurs.

Chairman Daniel Levy will have wanted to tie Pochettino down to a new long-term deal with Spurs heading back to their new stadium next season.

However, despite a lot of Spurs players putting pen to paper in recent weeks Toby Alderweireld's future still remains in doubt.

The Belgian defender missed out on a large amount of first team action towards the back-end of the 2017/18 campaign after it was rumoured Spurs were unwilling to match his new contract demands.