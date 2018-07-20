Klopp dismisses Alisson price tag

Jurgen Klopp has labelled new signing Alisson Becker "one of the world's best goalkeepers" and dismissed any concerns over the player's lofty price tag.

Liverpool formally announced the deal on Thursday evening after the player conducted his medical before penning a six-year contract.

The fee - in the region of £65million - shatters the previous record for a goalkeeper: Manchester City's £35million acquisition of Ederson in last summer's transfer window.

But the Reds are aiming to turn a long-term problem into a key strength and for Klopp, the significant outlay reflects little more than an inflated market.

"At one point in the last few weeks it came up, the opportunity to sign one of the world's best goalkeepers - then it's not a long thought, to be honest, it's only that you need to have a little talk with the owners!" he told the official Liverpool website. "They were quite excited, so we did it.

"I think it's something we have to do. He has nothing to do with the price, we have nothing to do with the price, it's the market, that's how it is and we will not think a lot about it."

The 25-year-old enjoyed an excellent 2017/18 campaign with Roma, attracting significant interest from Chelsea and Real Madrid as well as Liverpool.

"His English is surprisingly good and he is a real personality. He has meanwhile a lot of experience in the last few years, in Europe and in Rome, he's played there at an outstandingly high level and he did the same at the World Cup," Klopp said.

Alisson needs time to adapt, Klopp warns

Klopp was keen to stress that Alisson will first have to acclimatise to his new surroundings and to a new style of football but expressed his confidence that he will only improve in the coming years.

"As we all do, he needs to adapt to the English Premier League, that's how it is," he admitted. "The league is different, the refs are different, the goalkeeper life is different in the Premier League.

"But that's not important now because again, we got him here because of his existing strengths, which is in all goalkeeper departments the highest level."

"But of course he still has to adapt and age-wise he can improve, the best years are coming in the goalkeeper life, so it's all good."

Karius still has Klopp's backing

With Danny Ward in talks with Leicester over a £12million move and Simon Mignolet likely headed for the exit door, Loris Karius is set to remain at Anfield as Alisson's deputy.

Klopp hailed an 'outstanding' performance from his under-fire compatriot in his side's 2-0 friendly win over Blackburn and slammed those jeering him in the stands.

"Liverpool FC needs the highest-quality goalkeepers, and that's what we have at the moment," he told Sky Sports. We'll see what we do in the next few weeks.

"Loris played outstanding tonight - he saved our lives two, three times.

"Since we started pre-season, people who have obviously never been in a difficult situation thinks it's funny to make some noise when he gets the ball.

"In this moment we have three outstanding goalkeepers and two very young, very talented goalkeepers. We need that."