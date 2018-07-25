Liverpool not interested in Domagoj Vida or any other centre-back

Liverpool will not be pursuing the signature of Croatian centre-back Domogoj Vida after manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed the club had no interest in bringing the World Cup finalist to Anfield this summer.

Vida emerged as a potential transfer target after a promising World Cup display that saw him one of the standout defenders in the competition.

The rumours reached new heights when it was confirmed that Joel Matip had received another injury setback and had to leave the Reds pre-season tour of the United States.

Links had suggested that Liverpool were interested in the Besiktas defender and fresh reports had said that the Merseyside club had already laid an opening bid £19.5million for the 29-year-old.

However, reports from the Liverpool Echo have confirmed that the Reds are baffled by the transfer rumours and have confirmed that there has been no effort to sign the defender.

Klopp happy with his centre-back options

Despite the injury to Matip - that should see him sidelined for up to a fortnight - Klopp isn't concerned by the defensive setback and has belief that his squad are adequately well-equipped for the Reds opening Premier League match against West Ham in just over two-weeks time.

Vida's compatriot Dejan Lovren will not report back to full-time training until six days before the opening fixture against the Hammers after helping Croatia reach the World Cup final, which will likely mean Klopp will be without both Matip and Lovren when the Reds kick off their league campaign.

However, despite shortenings at the back, it could prove the perfect opportunity for Englishman Joe Gomez to make his case and prove he can be a long-term defensive partner for the irreplaceable Virgil van Dijk.

Also, Ragnar Klavan has proved a faithful servant at the defensive helm for Liverpool over the last two seasons and could offer any necessary cover if the Reds are short against Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham side.

Despite the loss of two potential starting centre-backs on the opening day of the Premier League season, Klopp will feel his side have more than enough ammunition at the back to guard off rumours that would suggest Liverpool are still in need of any defensive cover.

Vida represents an experienced, vocal and versatile defender and would be a top addition for any side.

However, Klopp has made it very clear that he has the up-most confidence in his defensive line and further spending in another position may not necessarily be needed this summer window for the Reds.