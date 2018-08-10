Steve McClaren looks ahead to first home game at QPR against Sheffield United

Queens Park Rangers manager Steve McClaren look ahead to his first home game in charge against Sheffield United on Saturday, where both teams look for their first points of the campaign.

'The crowd is very important'

After a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Preston in the opening fixture, McClaren in his pre-match press conference has reiterated the importance of getting results at home this season.

“We have to make sure that we perform at home and get results. This has always been a difficult place for opponents to come and we have to continue that" said McClaren, who had previously worked at QPR as an assistant to Harry Redknapp four seasons ago.

“The crowd are very important at Loftus Road. I know that as an opponent here, I know already after the three months here and the support and the atmosphere they created at the play-offs that season."

United started their season with a 2-1 loss at the newly-relegated Swansea last weekend, before a 3-0 loss at home to Middlesborough in the week.

'They will come here wounded'

The Blades narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season, after what was an impressive first season back in the English second tier.

McClaren said how there were 'three of four' teams who had surprised him last season, and that United were one of them. But after their opening two defeats he explained how "they will come here wounded, and want to get a result."

The 57-year-old's appointment at QPR raised a few question marks over the club, but after an impressive pre-season McClaren is looking to recapture that summer form back at Loftus Road on Saturday.

“We were disappointed in the performance, the players know that after the performances we had against Hoffenheim and Union Berlin. We were brave and we played our football and created opportunities and we didn’t do that at Preston."

The only absentees for Rangers are defenders Darnell Furlong and Grant Hall.