QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth previews Birmingham City clash

Queens Park Rangers travel to St. Andrew's tonight in the Championship's Friday night football, as they face Birmingham City.

It looked like the R's were going to continue their disappointing run at home this season, having already lost three from three in all competitions at Loftus Road.

This was after Josh Ginnelly put Swansea ahead inside ten minutes on Tuesday night, and it looked like it would stay that way as the game approached full-time.

However, an equaliser from Lyndon Dykes inside second-half stoppage time meant QPR snatched a point.

The R's face Birmingham City away from home this evening and head coach Gareth Ainsworth spoke to VAVEL ahead of the game."

Ainsworth on "optimism" in QPR squad

There is no doubt that the feeling around this QPR has changed positively since Gareth Ainsworth took charge.

Many people's favourites to go down this season, the R's are currently 20th but have a four-point gap between themselves and the relegation zone.

A last-minute equaliser in midweek shows that his squad are fighting for him, something he is delighted with.

"It's what we are, the DNA is running firmly through the boys now of never giving in and emptying the tank," he began.

"I don't want to keep talking about it but now show it.

"The atmosphere is one of absolute optimism. As it happens, I'm keeping the boys optimistic even though we're sat in 20th because I firmly believe we'll start climbing this table soon.

"The performance again was great. I think everyone could see that. We just need to start hitting the target a bit more.

Scotland international Lyndon Dykes scored his first QPR goal of the season on Tuesday night.

Ainsworth is confident he will hit double figures for his goal tally this season in the Championship.

"Lyndon is a really experienced professional now, he's played a lot of international games, he's in the 100s now of club games.

"He won't be feeling the pressure. He knew it (the goal) was coming, he's confident in his ability.

"The injury against Norwich was a blow to him and me. I think Lyndon is back to full fitness now which is great to see.

"He looked very sharp when he came on and is going to play a very big part this season I'm sure.

"I've tipped him for double figures. Not to try and pretend or give him confidence, I firmly believe Lyndon will get double figures this year and I think over the years he's probably been starved of a bit of service.

"We don't sometimes stick it in the box, we don't get in the final third or in those areas of goalscoring enough.

"Lyndon's going to enjoy playing this way, and it was a fantastic header."

Friday night trip to St Andrews

Birmingham City is the opponent for Ainsworth's side tonight.

Whilst they have looked at what the Blues do, the QPR boss is hoping his side focus on what they can do themselves.

"Last year we were way out of games, thinking what can I do here?

"What I came into is totally different to what it is now.

"The games have been close, and that's a sign that we've been very tight at the back.

"It's a real quick turnaround, as it is for Birmingham.

"It's a very close league. There's not much in it at all.

"They're going to be tough. They're going to be physical and strong, we know that.

"We've got to make sure we're really up for that challenge, but also we don't want to get away from some of the football we've been playing.

"I think we've been very threatening and looking very dangerous going forward.

"It's just that final bit, can we just seal the deal and that's what I'll be working on in the next couple of days."

QPR travel to Birmingham City today, September 22, in a 20:00 BST kickoff at St. Andrew's.