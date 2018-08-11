Liverpool reveal squad numbers for the 2018/19 Premier League season

Liverpool have confirmed all squad numbers for the 2018/19 season, with Brazilian duo Fabinho and Alisson Becker getting their numbers after wearing temporary ones in pre-season.

New signings numbered

Defensive midfielder Fabinho, signed from AS Monaco for £40 million and will carry the number three shirt permanently this season after wearing it temporarily in pre-season so far. The shirt has previously been worn by Crystal Palace ​defender Mamadou Sakho and left-back José Enrique.

£66 million signing Alisson from AS Roma is strongly expected to feature from the start in tomorrow’s Premier League fixture against West Ham United at Anfield and the ‘keeper will not be wearing the number one jersey as many speculated, with the Brazilian assigned to number 13 for the coming season.

The number 13 shirt was most recently handed to former Red, Alex Manninger who joined as a third-choice goalkeeper in 2016 and has been historically owned by goalkeeper’s such as legend Ray Clemence and David James.

Current number one, Loris Karius, is set to keep his number but will find he has dropped down the pecking order since Alisson’s arrival and will be very much second choice ahead of the new season.

Young star promoted

Future prospect Rhian Brewster has also been rewarded with a new number, not long after putting pen to paper on a long term five-year deal to stay at Anfield for the foreseeable future. The England Under-17 international has been handed the number 24 jersey and will expect to play some part in the latter stages of the season after recovering from knee and ankle injuries.

The number was previously showcased by Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen and football pundit Danny Murphy 20 years ago and the new number 24 will be hoping to make his first team debut for the Reds after impressing at every level he has featured in previous seasons at Liverpool.

