Klopp thrilled by Sturridge form

Jurgen Klopp says Daniel Sturridge earned a great reception in the Liverpool dressing room after producing a moment of magic to rescue a point for his side against Chelsea.

The visitors were the better team at Stamford Bridge but repeatedly fluffed their lines when huge opportunities presented themselves.

In the end, they were rescued by a goal of the season contender from Sturridge, who curled one past Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance at the death.

Sturridge has now scored four goals in seven games, having been close to leaving the club over the summer.

Klopp was delighted with the Englishman's heroics and reiterated that, after a brutal succession of injuries, he is in a great condition.

"Three days ago he had a similar situation and hit the crossbar," he recalled. "He is a fantastic footballer and had a full pre-season. He is the best shape since I have known him.

"It’s as simple as that and really cool, I am really happy for him. He works hard, he is just a good lad, when he came in the dressing room after 20 minutes or so, it was pretty loud because the boys are all happy for him. He really is in a good moment."

Klopp plays down lack of ruthlessness

A concern for the Reds, though, was their earlier wastefulness in front of goal.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino both saw efforts cleared off the line before Xherdan Shaqiri scuffed his shot with the goal gaping.

Klopp, though, preferred to focus on his side's overall performance, which he says would usually merit three points.

"I am completely fine and I want us to respond, I want us to react, I want us to perform in all the games," he said.

"I saw today a really good performance from my side in a difficult, difficult game after we lost on Wednesday against them.

"We gave them one proper chance, they used it, we didn’t use ours, that’s how life is.

"As long as we play like this tonight, we will win football games - and this is good.

Salah needs to be more 'decisive'

It was a frustrating evening for Salah against his former club before his withdrawal on 65 minutes, a substitution Klopp confirmed was tactical.

He acknowledges that the Egyptian, who scored a record 32 Premier League goals last season, is slightly lacking in confidence but is confident things will soon click.

"Changes when nobody is injured are always tactical. He was not injured. I know already that you will make a fuss of that but that’s football.

"It was not Mo’s best game of his career, 100 per cent, but coming in a game like this, constantly in situations like he comes in, that makes a world-class player.

"You fail, you miss or whatever, that happens - no problem with that, how I said. But I want him to want to be decisive, to want to score in these situations.

Klopp added that he had no problem with the forward's form.

"Things like this happen, it’s like riding a bicycle. It’s not that you wake up in the morning and you cannot finish anymore or ride a bike anymore.

"That’s how it is, you only need to work for these moments when it’s clicking. That’s the period he is in, no problem with that, so all good."